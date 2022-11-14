Brexit has put a cost on the UK economy, Jeremy Hunt admits.





British Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt acknowledged that Brexit had a cost to Britain, but insisted he did not believe leaving the EU would make Britain poorer in the long run.

Challenged by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Hunt doesn’t deny that the UK economy has grown less strongly than it would have grown had the UK remained in the European trading bloc since its official exit date almost three years ago.

But he blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for preventing the UK from taking advantage of the opportunities Brexit offered.

Despite figures showing that the UK is the only major economy that has not returned to pre-pandemic levels of growth, he denied Brexit was the biggest problem hampering the economy.

And he said Thursday’s fall statement would include measures to help Britain succeed in making change.

Asked if UK growth has slowed as a result of Brexit, Hunt told BBC1 Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: I cannot accept the premise that Brexit will make us poorer.

I’m not denying that there is a cost to a decision like Brexit, but there are opportunities, and we’ll have to see that in the rounds.

Literally just months after we officially left the EU, we have had a once in a century epidemic.

But I think it should be. We decided to do it and it must succeed.

Asked if he thinks Brexit has contributed to the fact that the UK economy is lagging behind the rest of the continent, the Prime Minister replied: I don’t think that’s the biggest problem. I think it has much more to do with other factors in the labor market that I want to think about.

Mr Hunt added: Brexit is a big change the country voted for, and its success depends on us whether we embrace different types of economic opportunities than we did when we were part of Europe. single market.

I believe we can achieve tremendous success. But it won’t happen automatically. The news we’ll hear on Thursday are some of the ways we think we can be successful.

