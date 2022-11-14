CBI Relaxes Immigration Rules to Ease UK Staff Shortage at Jeremy Hunt | British Industry Federation (CBI)





The UK’s leading business lobby group used a fall statement this week to urge Jeremy Hunt to shake up immigration rules to support businesses struggling with chronic staff shortages and the upcoming recession.

A representative of the British Industry Confederation (CBI) said the Prime Minister’s urgent action on Thursday was needed to boost the economy, including a difficult political choice to allow more overseas workers in the UK at a time when employers are struggling with a staff shortage. said.

As Hunt expects to offer thin porridge to businesses and individuals in a fall statement focused on balancing its books through tax hikes and spending cuts, CBI should take a no-cost option to boost economic growth otherwise businesses Said it would go into hibernation this winter. .

After a financial storm caused by Kwasi Kwartengs’ disastrous mini-budget, CBI director Tony Danker said members agreed to difficult financial choices around spending and taxes. But CBI members feared that the government would not stand up to the back-benched Conservative lawmakers on issues like immigration and reform initiatives that would divide the Conservatives but support the economy.

Danker said more pro-growth policies are needed to avoid a decade of no growth due to tight fiscal and monetary policies. The prime minister promised on Thursday he would draw up plans for growth, but he said the real barriers we now face must be addressed.

Ahead of the anticipated tightening budget, a lobby group representing 190,000 companies across the country said not addressing the manpower shortage and encouraging business investment would do a lot of damage to the economy in the short and long term.

Danker said if actions on spending and taxes are not aligned with actions to address labor shortages and productivity, it could be damaging in the short and long term. A desperate shortage of workers inflates wages and stifles business growth.

Our planning rules allow local officials to interfere with major projects we need. Our regulatory framework is not good enough to encourage investment and innovation. Changing it is far more important than a partisan effort to simply repeal EU laws that don’t have a positive impact on most businesses.

Last week, Simon Wolfson, CEO of clothing and home goods retailer Next, urged the government to make it easier for foreign workers to enter the UK, saying this is not the Brexit I want.

A Conservative colleague and Brexit supporter says the government is blocking entry to the UK for desperately needed workers, even though businesses desperately need them.

Company bosses warn sectors including hospitality, construction and manufacturing are experiencing the worst staff shortages. The CBI said the list of government-shortage jobs could expand, providing easier work visas for overseas workers in certain jobs. Student and graduate visa pathways may be added as well as visas related to specific economic projects.

It comes amid signs of erosion of business confidence after the turmoil caused by the Truss mini-budget. Confidence in the board of directors fell to the lowest level in at least 13 years in October, according to a survey of 1,400 UK companies conducted by Accenture and S&P Global.

Industry leaders have warned of growing concerns over severe energy costs before the government’s energy bill bailout program ends next spring, when aid is due to end on March 31.

The British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) has urged the government to announce new measures to help businesses with skyrocketing costs, saying half of small businesses will have a hard time paying their bills when their assistance ends.

BCC Secretary-General Shevaun Haviland described this as a worrying number, but said it was even more worrisome that 4% said they would not be able to pay at all without the subsidy.

She said more than 220,000 small businesses would be at risk if more than 5.5 million small businesses across the UK were replicated at the national level. The cliff edge is looming, and businesses will struggle to see beyond it.

In a fall statement on Thursday, the CBI said economic performance risks flattening out another decade if companies don’t sufficiently encourage them to invest in capital projects and new innovations, which could increase the likelihood of new spending cuts and tax hikes.

Official figures last week showed that the UK economy took the first step towards a potentially long three-month recession into September, with inflation at its highest level since 1982.

In the hustle and bustle that followed the mini-budget, Liz Truss withdrew her plan to cancel the corporate tax hike next spring. The planned increase from 19% to 25% is now in effect from April. However, the CBI warned that emotional damage from a brief experiment with Trussonomics has caused many global companies to choose not to invest in the UK next year, and Hunt warns that she needs to change her mind.

Danker said many companies are currently running their 2023 budgets. They see future growth and want to invest, but fear every signal from policy makers warns against doing so.

