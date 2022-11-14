US, Japan and South Korea promise unified response to North Korean threat





PHNOM PENH, Cambodian President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea pledged a unified and coordinated response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs on Sunday, with Biden saying the three-way partnership is still more important than it has ever been. while North Korea multiplies the provocations.

Biden met separately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol before all three sat together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia.

The US president began by offering his condolences for an outpouring of crowds at Halloween festivities in Seoul that killed more than 150 people, saying the US mourned South Korea. The meeting was heavily focused on recent escalations by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, although Biden said the three leaders would also discuss strengthening supply chains and preserving peace across the Taiwan Strait. while building on countries’ support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Biden had also planned to seek Kishida and Yoon’s views on handling China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.

We face real challenges, but our countries are more aligned than ever, more prepared to meet those challenges than ever, Biden said. I therefore look forward to deepening the cooperative ties between our three countries.

Both Yoon and Kishida discussed ongoing displays of aggression from North Korea, which has fired dozens of missiles in recent weeks. The launches include an intercontinental ballistic missile 10 days ago that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan, as allies warn of an imminent risk of the isolated country carrying out its seventh nuclear test in the weeks to come. come.

Referring to the influx of crowds that occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district, Yoon said through an interpreter: At a time when South Koreans are crying in deep sadness, the North Korea has pushed such provocations that lay bare the true inclinations of Kim Jong Un’s regime.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday that Biden would use the meetings to bolster the three countries’ joint response to the dangers posed by North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

What we would really like to see is enhanced trilateral security cooperation where the three countries all come together, he said. This is particularly true with regard to the DPRK because of the common threat and challenge we all face, but it is also true, more broadly, with regard to our ability to work together to build peace and overall stability in the region.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have skyrocketed in recent months as the North continues its weapons demonstrations and the United States and South Korea have stepped up joint defense drills. Earlier this month, the South Korean military said two B-1B bombers trained with four US F-16 fighter jets and four South Korean F-35 jets during the final day of drills. Vigilant Storm Air Force Spouses. It was the first time since December 2017 that the bombers had been deployed to the Korean Peninsula. The exercise involved a total of around 240 combat aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries.

North Korea responded with its own show of force, flying large numbers of warplanes inside its territory.

The Biden administration has said it has sent repeated requests to negotiate with North Korea without preconditions on curbing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, but Kim Jong Un’s government has failed to respond.

Biden said he plans to pressure Xi to use China’s leverage over North Korea to curb his aggressive behavior, in what is expected to be a high-profile meeting between leaders on the sidelines of the Group of 20 gathering in Bali, Indonesia. .

China has an interest in playing a constructive role in containing North Korea’s worst tendencies, Sullivan said on Saturday. Whether they choose to do so or not is of course up to them.

