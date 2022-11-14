US lawmaker accuses billionaire crypto bros of delaying legislation





US Congressman Brad Sherman, a known crypto skeptic, has singled out crypto billionaire bros for slowing down much-needed cryptocurrency regulation.

In a November 13 statement addressing the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Sherman said the implosion of exchanges demonstrated the need for regulators to take immediate and aggressive action:

The sudden collapse this week of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency companies was a dramatic demonstration of both the risks inherent in digital assets and the critical weaknesses in the industry that has grown up around it. them.

For years, I have advocated for Congress and federal regulators to take an aggressive approach to the many threats to our society posed by cryptocurrencies, he added.

Sherman announced his intention to work with his congressional colleagues to examine options for federal legislation, which he hopes can be implemented without the financial influence of members of the cryptocurrency industry:

To date, efforts by billionaire crypto bros to deter meaningful legislation by flooding Washington with millions of dollars in campaign contributions and lobbying expenditures have been effective.

I think it is more important than ever for the SEC to take decisive action to end the regulatory gray area in which the crypto industry has operated, the senator added.

While Sherman made a direct reference to former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and political donations to the Democratic Party, he also mentioned Ryan Salame, FTX’s co-CEO, who donated to Republicans. in 2022.

Bankman-Fried also reportedly donated $39.8 million to the recent 2022 US midterm elections, which he said was distributed to the Democratic and Republican parties. The figure of nearly $40 million makes him the sixth largest contributor.

While Sherman has argued for an aggressive approach to crypto regulation, Thomas Hook, professor of cryptocurrency regulation at Boston University School of Law, recently told Cointelegraph that regulators should seek to implement a common sense rules:

[Regulators] respond to an ever-changing industry, but over-regulation could stifle this innovation […] Poorly thought out regulation could create a dual problem: first, it could limit the ability of US consumers to participate in the cryptocurrency ecosystem and it could also drive these businesses to less regulated jurisdictions.

This actually creates more risk for clients because it puts them in a position to deal with less regulated institutions to participate in the ecosystem, he added.

His comments, however, were made before the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Cointelegraph has reached out to Hook to understand if its stance has changed in light of the new events.

Related: US Senators Pledge to Advance Crypto Bill Despite FTX Collapse

Meanwhile, Shark Tank host and millionaire venture capitalist Kevin OLeary said in a Nov. 11 interview with CNBC that U.S. regulators need to start with one thing rather than regulate everything at once, with the investor recommending to the Congress to start with the Stablecoin Transparency Act.

OLeary said that given recent events at FTX, he thinks institutional investors will likely put a pause on deploying serious capital into new investments until a legitimate regulatory framework is in place:

This would send a signal to everyone around the world that regulators in the United States are getting to grips with crypto, starting to put rules in place, put the guardrails in place, no one is going to play ball in this space at the level institutional with serious capital until we do.

Some of the most notable cryptocurrency bills to have been introduced in the US Congress include the Central Bank Digital Currency Study Act of 2021, the Product Consumer Protection Act of 2022, (DCCPA), the Stable Coins Transparency Act, and the Cryptocurrency Tax Clarity Act.

Future bills will center on President Joe Bidens’ Executive Order in March 2022, which will include bills to improve consumer and investor protections, promote financial stability, combat illicit finance and improving the United States’ position in the global financial system, financial inclusion, and responsible innovation.

