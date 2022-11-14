UK government fails to protect children from online harm | internet safety





The government is facing increasing criticism from children’s groups for failing to protect youth from online pests amid fears that key legislation promised in the Conservative Party’s 2019 election manifesto to strengthen internet safety could be threatened.

The Observer understands sources close to the discussion that Culture Minister Michelle Donelan was due to present to Congress after highly controversial and sensitive changes to the online safety legislation had been consulted with ministers across the government in recent days.

But announcements about abandoning so-called legal but harmful rules for adults come back as Donelan tries to strike a difficult balance between enhancing children’s safety online and maintaining free speech in just weeks after posting. It has been pushed out, and there is a fierce disagreement within. about how the government should proceed.

The Molly Rose Foundation and NSPCC, founded after 14-year-old Molly Russell died by suicide last night after viewing harmful material online, urged governments to act quickly and not weaken the legislation. Children’s Commissioner Rachel de Souza, writing to the Observer, lists her devastating experiences online telling children about exposure to harmful substances, and says the minister has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to act.

Less than three weeks after being appointed Minister of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports by Rishi Sunak, Donelan has already been warned by officials that the entire online safety bill will be completely scrapped due to the expiration of parliamentary time. It is accelerated to the decree book by spring.

This legislative failure will be seen as a disaster for online safety activists and represents a major failure of government machinery.

In a 2019 manifesto following tragedies like the Molly Russell case, the Conservatives promised to enact legislation that would make the UK the safest online country in the world.

But progress has been slowed by the complexity of online regulatory issues, the demands of free speech lobbying and competition from child safety activists, and the fact that three prime ministers, each with different agendas and views, took the lead. 10 in the last 4 months.

The rules in the existing draft bill would have meant that social media sites, including Facebook and Instagram, would be regulated by Ofcom and fined millions of pounds if they failed to prevent adults and children from viewing their content. Harmful, but not as illegal as suicide and self-harm content.

But following protests from freedom advocates and some right-wing Conservative lawmakers, Donelan suggested scrapping harmful content, arguing that the rules meant pressured businesses to remove material people had a right to see It’s possible. Legal rules for adults are for children.

Critics of the proposed changes, however, argue that it will still seriously undermine the bill’s child protection, as many children cheat their age to access adult sites.

According to a recent survey by Ofcom, 1 in 3 children cheat their age to access adult content on social media. So, under the planned changes, children who have successfully cheated their age will still be able to access content that is considered to be harmful even though it is legal for adults.

However, sources close to the discussion argue that, using the latest technology, the legislation will strengthen rules for determining the age of children and that Ofcom will play a significantly strengthened role in other ways to minimize the risk of children being exposed to hazardous substances. . ingredient.

But the Molly Rose Foundation says it is urgent to do nothing about legislation that weakens child protection. The charity emphasized that an investigation into Molly’s death in September showed harmful but legal content is often the most dangerous.

Molly Rose Foundation Director Ian Drury said: Recent statistics show that 4 school-age children die by suicide every week, so action must be taken and congressional action must not be diluted. If not, how can this be seen as something other than a neglect of our collective obligations to vulnerable and currently unprotected young people?

A full investigation into Molly Russell’s death concluded in September of this year that she died of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content. The coroner said Molly had been exposed to material that may have affected her in a negative way.

Mollys’ father, Ian Russell, emphasized that while the legislation includes additional measures to protect children, these measures will not work without more effective age checks to prevent children from using harmful sites.

NSPCC Chief Executive Peter Wanless said: “It’s time for governments to fulfill their promise to make the UK the safest place online by passing an online safety bill into Parliament without any further delay.”

The need for legislation could not be more urgent than this. It’s been over a month since the coroner concluded that social media contributed to Molly Russell’s death, but the sites our kids use are still full of dangerous self-harm and suicide content with no results for the industry’s inaction.

It is absolutely critical that changes to the legislation do not put tech companies at risk or undermine the protections children need. The culture minister has promised to strengthen laws against children, and it can do this by protecting all social media sites from damaging material for children’s users, and by holding senior managers personally accountable for failures that cause serious harm.

In her Observer article, de Souza says the legislation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to protect all children, especially the most vulnerable.

But she added that any changes to the bill in the process of passing Congress should not weaken that provision when it comes to the safety of our children to satisfy other aspects of the debate.

A DCMS spokesperson said: Protecting children and eradicating illegal activity online is the government’s top priority. The culture minister has promised to submit an online safety bill to Congress as soon as possible with the intention of passing the bill this session.

