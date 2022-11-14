More than 40,000 migrants have moved to the UK through the channel this year, according to government statistics | UK News





According to government statistics, more than 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK this year.

A total of 972 people crossed on 22 boats on Saturday, with a total of 40,885 people traveling by 2022, according to Pentagon figures.

Border guard officials were seen bringing people to the shores of Dover, Kent yesterday, the first arrival this month after bad weather.

In 2021, 28,561 crossings were recorded.

The highest daily total on record was crossed by 1,295 people in 27 boats on 22 August.

Over the past few years, the number of people arriving in the UK by small boats from France has increased dramatically.

According to official figures, about 299 were detected in 2018, 1,843 were detected in 2019, and 8,466 were detected in 2020.

Image: People believed to be immigrants walk past the border guard building in Dover.

France agrees to restrict border crossings

Britain and France have reportedly agreed to step up efforts to prevent migrants from dangerously crossing the strait.

The agreement will significantly increase the number of French officers and volunteers working on Channel Beach and encourage France to aim to increase the proportion of immigrants unable to leave.

On Friday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverley and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna issued statements highlighting the “urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration”.

Image: People believed to be immigrants are being transported aboard a border guard vessel to Dover, Kent.

Thousands to be vaccinated at Manston Immigrant Center

Meanwhile, health officials say thousands of migrants passing through the Manston processing center will be vaccinated against diphtheria after dozens of highly contagious diseases have been identified in the UK.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) said it had decided to vaccinate migrants with the Interior Ministry after the UK’s Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) announced on Friday that 39 cases of diphtheria had been confirmed in the UK asylum seekers as of 10 November 2022.

The UKHSA has warned that accommodations should be considered “high risk for communicable diseases”.

The agency said that in many cases the disease was transmitted to the UK after being infected abroad, stressing the need for action to “minimize the risk of further transmission”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/more-than-40-000-migrants-have-crossed-channel-to-uk-this-year-government-figures-show-12746315 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos