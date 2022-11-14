Georgia vacation prevents Saturday vote ahead of U.S. Senate runoff





Find out how the US Senate runoff will work in Georgia

The General Assembly passed the law restricting voting on Saturdays after public holidays in 2016, but this was not an issue in previous rounds of voting as at the time they took place nine weeks after Election Day , long after Thanksgiving and the holiday.

The voting law passed last year, Senate Bill 202, moved the runoffs to four weeks after Election Day, creating a scheduling conflict.

Suffrage advocates have criticized limitations on early voting opportunities during ballots.

A Confederate party should not interfere with the protection of democracy, which is called voting. This holiday must be eliminated, said Gerald Griggs, president of the Georgia NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization.

Prior to general and primary elections, Georgia law requires at least 17 days of early in-person voting, including two mandatory Saturdays and two optional Sundays. During the ballots, five days of early voting are mandatory. Early voting is prohibited the weekend before election day.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia disagreed with the secretary of state’s interpretation of state law, saying the language preventing the Saturday vote should only apply. to the three-week early voting period before the regular elections.

Jim Crow still exists here, said Hillary Holley, executive director of domestic worker organization Care in Action. Fighting for counties to offer as many days and hours as legally possible is essential.

For decades until late 2015, Georgia had a holiday the day after Thanksgiving in memory of Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general during the Civil War.

Governor Nathan Deal changed the day’s name to a more neutral title, State Holiday, which is always observed on the same calendar day.

Then, in recent years, the voting law, the Republican majority in the General Assembly shortened the runoff period after the defeats of Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the January 5, 2021 runoff election. Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

This year’s runoff includes Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker after neither candidate won more than 50% of the vote in last week’s election.

Early voting will begin after counties complete an election audit this week and then Raffensperger will certify the results, which could happen as early as Nov. 21, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Early Voting Dates Before the U.S. Senate Runoff

Mandatory: Monday to Friday, November 28 to December 2

Optional: Tuesday, November 22; Wednesday, November 23; Sunday November 27. County election commissions can decide whether or not to offer early voting on those days.

Note: Early voting cannot begin until Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certifies the results of the initial election, which could be as early as Nov. 21.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajc.com/politics/georgia-holidays-prevent-saturday-voting-before-us-senate-runoff/Q7WG5X7T55AIJEJYLEOJ6JLQ6M/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos