King Charles leads the first British Memorial Day service





Big Ben’s bell rang 11 times on Sunday and a two-minute silence began in honor of the nation’s fallen soldiers.

Remembrance Sunday is celebrated every year in the UK on the Sunday closest to the anniversary of the Armistice on 11 November.

This is the first time Charles III has led a Memorial Day service as a monarch.

He led British royals and high-ranking politicians to an event at Cenotaph, the national war memorial in central London, to lay wreaths in tribute to the soldiers and women who died there.

The event also featured a solemn march across the capital with 10,000 veterans, from the oldest 100-year-old World War II veterans to the youngest veterans of recent conflicts such as Afghanistan.

Traditionally, Britons celebrate the event by wearing a poppy flower and maintaining a two-minute silence across the country at 11 a.m.

The first remembrance day after the death of the queen

This year’s ceremony is particularly heartbreaking for the British royal family. Because it is the first Memorial Day since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who considered it to be one of the most important events on the royal calendar.

Elisabeth, who died on September 8 at the age of 96, suffered World War II and was unable to attend only seven worship services during her 70-year reign.

Officials said this year’s service was dedicated to both soldiers killed in past wars and Ukrainians fighting a Russian invasion.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said, “We must never forget those who gave their lives to defend our values ​​and our great nation.”

We will all think of the brave Ukrainians fighting for their own survival, defending freedom and democracy for all, as British and Commonwealth soldiers did in two world wars.”

Watch the video on the player above to learn more about this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2022/11/13/king-charles-leads-uk-remembrance-sunday-service-for-first-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos