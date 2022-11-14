



London

Britain’s government on Sunday warned the wealthy about impending tax hikes to salvage the economic turmoil caused by former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ short term.

Truss’ successor, Rishi Sunak, was due to attend the G20 economic summit in Indonesia, but has vowed to control soaring inflation at the expense of deprived consumers and businesses even more.

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt told Sky News that the better the situation, the unduly relieved pain as he prepares to issue an emergency budget statement on Thursday.

Hunt acknowledged that the UK economy is likely already in recession, but said, “But we are a resilient country and, frankly, we have faced a much bigger challenge in our history.

“We’re all going to pay a little more in taxes,” he said, refusing to elaborate on the figures after Truss’s tax cut budget panicked financial markets.

“We will demand sacrifices from everyone,” the finance minister said.

“But in a fair society like the UK, you have to recognize that there is so much you can ask the lowest-income people and that will be reflected in the decisions I make.”

Hunt is said to be considering changing his income tax range to impose tighter restraints on government spending over the next few years as he earns more from high earners and as inflation hits double digits.

He said the surge in energy prices related to the Ukraine war took an economic hit of $166 billion.

“It’s like the economy is supporting the entire second NHS. [National Health Service]’ said the minister.

“It will be a plan that will help lower inflation, control high energy prices and help us grow healthy. This is what we need.”

