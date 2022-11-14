Macau in spotlight amid US inspections of China-based audits





A recent agreement between Washington and China allowing US accounting regulators to inspect China-based audits raises questions about the role of unregistered auditors in the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau, where several US-listed casino companies operate. United.

Auditors typically form a team of several external auditors, usually individual accountants or accounting firms, as their clients often operate globally. Under U.S. auditing rules, any auditing firm that performs at least 20% of audit work on an hourly or fee-based basis is required to register with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, l US audit oversight body. The PCAOB, however, cannot sanction unregistered contributors.

Lead auditors, often the US Big Four entities, for US-listed companies must oversee contributing auditors and take responsibility for their work. An audit firm currently does not have to disclose in its annual audit opinion as part of a company’s financial statements whether it has subcontracted work or the percentage of work to another auditor.

Investors want more information about publicly traded companies’ total exposure to uninspected audit work by unregistered contributors, such as data showing uninspected work as a percentage of audit hours and assets and corporate income, said Jeff Mahoney, general counsel for the Council of Institutional Investors, which represents pension funds and other large money managers. We are aware that some investors believe this is a significant risk [to them] if the uninspected portion of an audit totals more than 20%, Mahoney said.

Lead auditors must disclose in a PCAOB filing the name of any company that contributed more than 5% of the total audit hours and the extent of their involvement. Jack Ciesielski, owner of RG Associates Inc., an investment research firm and portfolio manager, thinks disclosure requirements need to change because most investors aren’t aware of the input of external auditors, even if disclosed. on the PCAOB website. Such disclosure in the annual report could lead investors to be more skeptical or vote against confirming an auditor of the company for another year, he said.

The PCAOB will continue to strictly enforce its rules that limit the use of unregistered audit firms, and the PCAOB will not hesitate to impose penalties for violations of these rules to ensure investor protection, said a regulator spokesperson.

A recent scenario where investors want more transparency involves audits conducted in Macau, which retains its own jurisdiction and currency despite reverting to Chinese rule from Portuguese control in 1999.

To comply with the Foreign Company Liability Act, the PCAOB issued a report in December 2021 in which it determined that it could not fully inspect or investigate registered audit firms based in mainland China or in Hong Kong. He singled out Macau in his statement and said mainland China does not include Macau or Hong Kong, and no Macau-based audit firms are registered with the PCAOB.

Then, in August, the United States and China signed a landmark agreement giving American audit inspectors full access to audit working papers of Chinese companies listed in the United States. China previously denied U.S. regulators routine access to those documents on national security grounds.

The PCAOB, which began inspections of China-based audits in September, will decide by the end of the year whether China is complying with the agreement. The deal could prevent some 200 Chinese companies from being thrown off US stock exchanges in early 2024.

It’s unclear whether audits conducted by the United States or China that include a component of Macau have already been selected for review, said Francine McKenna, a lecturer in financial accounting at the Wharton Business School of the United States. University of Pennsylvania. We don’t know if these companies, especially in the United States, properly supervised Macau companies, she said. The PCAOB does not publicly disclose the companies from which it selects audits.

Macau is home to significant operations for several US-listed casino operators, whose audits are partly conducted by entities based there. Deloitte & Touche LLP audits Las Vegas Sands Corp. and MGM Resorts International, and Ernst & Young LLP are auditing Wynn Resorts Ltd., each assisted by their respective Macau-based unit, according to the records. Deloitte is a sponsor of the CFO Journal. The lead auditor, in these cases the US entities, signs the audits.

Neither the Macau unit, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Sociedade de Auditores nor Ernst & Young Auditores, are registered with the PCAOB, records show. Wynn declined to comment, and Sands and MGM did not respond to requests for comment.

The three casino companies, which have a combined market capitalization of around $55 billion, generate a significant portion of their revenue from Macau. Last year, revenue from Macau operations accounted for 68% of total revenue at Las Vegas Sands, 40% at Wynn and 12.5% ​​at MGM, according to filings.

The work of Macau companies is not immune from PCAOB inspection. The PCAOB said that during the inspection process, it generally has access to any information held by the lead auditor. For example, if the PCAOB decides to inspect an audit conducted by a company based in China or the United States and which presents a company based in Macau that provided less than 20% of the work, this latter work would be part of the inspection.

If a lead auditor breaks the rules and allows an unregistered firm to perform material audit work, the PCAOB can and has sanctioned the lead firm for violating those rules, a spokeswoman for the regulator said. For example, the PCAOB in August fined KPMG’s South African unit $200,000 for the improper use and reporting of an unregistered audit firm.

The rules also state that US companies that work with an unregistered company, for example in Macaucant, accept clients for whom they do not reasonably expect to perform quality audits.

In October, Las Vegas Sands expanded its risk disclosures in its latest quarterly report to say Deloitte’s U.S. unit was not identified as a business the PCAOB is unable to inspect, but has said there was no assurance that future audit reports will be prepared by auditors who can be inspected by the regulator.

The Big Four companies’ Chinese websites feature Macau as one of their local office locations. PwC Macau is a separate legal entity, but is managed as part of the company’s operations in China, a spokesperson said. The Macau offices of EY, Deloitte and KPMG are each part of the China operations, which contain several legally separate entities, company representatives said.

Although the Big Fours Macau units are separate entities, they are considered the offices of the Chinese company, which could explain why the units have not registered with the PCAOB, Ms. McKenna said. The Chinese company takes responsibility, treating it like a branch, Ms. McKenna said.

Earlier this year, Macau revised its gambling rules to increase regulatory oversight of casino companies to align their operations more closely with China’s national security needs. Macau is definitely a high-risk environment, which means you look for situations where companies may be operating illegally or circumventing laws and regulations, said Paul Gillis, an accounting professor at Beijing International Studies University.

