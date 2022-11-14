The UK needs to raise taxes and cut spending, Hunt said ahead of the budget.





Jeremy Hunt arrives at her home in London after Kwasi Kwarteng’s resignation and appointment as Treasury Secretary. Filmed on: Friday, October 14, 2022.

Aaron Chon | Dad Images | Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he would embark on tax hikes and spending cuts this week to show that the UK can fix its public finances after the financial market turmoil sparked by former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

But he said poor families would have to suffer a lot and cuts to public services would be balanced.

Before announcing his budget plan on Thursday, Hunt said he didn’t want to exacerbate the expected recession, but he had to show it could cut the fiscal deficit that soared after the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“You don’t want to do anything that creates a recession that could get worse,” Hunt told Sky News on Sunday.

“But on the other hand, if you don’t do anything and show you’re going to cut your debt… then interest rates will go up and the recession will get worse.”

After the bond market panicked after a series of unfunded tax cuts on Truss’ “mini-budget” in September, Prime Minister Hunt and Rishi Sunak made a difficult decision at a time when inflation of 10% was already squeezing households. warned that it would bring

“We’re all going to pay a little more in taxes, I’m worried,” Hunt said.

“We will demand sacrifices from everyone … but we have to recognize that there is so much we can ask of those with the lowest incomes.”

The Sunday Times reports that Hunt plans to close a £55 billion loophole in the UK budget by freezing limits and caps on income tax, national insurance, inheritance tax and pensions for two years.

He also announced plans to halve the non-taxable limit on capital gains and lower the threshold for paying the highest income tax rate from £150,000 to £125,000.

Many lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party oppose tax increases, and large increases could revive party tensions.

When asked about spending cuts, Hunt said a strong economy requires good public services and that the cuts will be done “in a balanced way.”

Labor finance spokeswoman Rachel Reeves said austerity was not the right approach.

“I’m advocating for a fairer choice in taxes and a plan for critical growth,” she told Sky News.

labor market constraints

Hunt said it would address the labor market problems that caused the company’s shortage of workers.

Under pressure about whether Brexit was the only G7 economy that the UK has not yet recovered to its pre-pandemic size, Hunt told the BBC: in the labor market.”

He also said he would plan long-term for energy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused gas prices to soar, forcing the government to spend tens of billions of pounds to protect households from the worst surge.

Hunt said the government is “very important” to support households with a six-month cap on energy bills that are due to expire in April, but unrestricted support is not sustainable.

The Sunday Times said Hunt is likely to invest £20 billion to extend the cap by another six months.

According to sources on Saturday, Hunt is considering a massive increase in a windfall taxa oil and gas company, which he has expanded to a power company.

