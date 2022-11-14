



Climate change is affecting the daily lives of people in Beding, Nepal. Snow and glaciers are melting around the high-altitude Himalayan city, and the melting coupled with more variable rainfall means river flooding is a growing threat. Ryan Kellman/NPR .

Rocking legend Ryan Kellman/NPR

Presidents and prime ministers, secretaries and kings are in Egypt for the annual United Nations climate change negotiations. And when world leaders talk about climate change, they’re talking about one group more than any other: children.

The fate of future generations and the need to protect today’s children from a future made unlivable by global warming are at the moral heart of international climate negotiations. The United Nations estimates that around one billion children are at extremely high risk from climate change, whether from rising seas, heavy rains, drought or deadly heat waves.

Students at Rolwaling Sangag Choling Monastery School in Beding take a break from playing volleyball in the afternoon sun. Ryan Kellman/NPR .

Rocking legend Ryan Kellman/NPR

But what is life like for children living on the front lines of climate change? How is information about a changing planet passed on to the heirs of a warmer Earth? And where the Internet is not ubiquitous, how do young people understand the changes they are witnessing?

We visited a school in the Rolwaling Valley in Nepal and spoke to students and teachers about their experiences, frustrations and hopes for the future.

Many peaks near Beding have less snow and more bare rock than before due to global warming. They are a constant reminder of the changing climate for the students and teachers of the town’s monastery school. Ryan Kellman/NPR .

Rocking legend Ryan Kellman/NPR

A school surrounded by beauty and danger

Rolwaling Sangag Choling Monastery School is nestled in a steep valley. At the bottom is the Rolwaling River. Behind the school, the rocky cliffs of the Himalayan mountains soar dramatically to peaks over 23,000 feet. It’s about a two day walk from the school to the nearest road. The area had only sporadic solar electricity until earlier this year.

The school is home to nearly two dozen boys who live and study there for most of the year, except for a brief period in the winter when they return to their nearby hometown.

The Rolwaling Sangag Choling Monastery School is home to 21 students, including Mingma Thamang (bottom right). The school is located approximately 13,000 feet above sea level. Ryan Kellman/NPR .

Rocking legend Ryan Kellman/NPR

It is a life that is intensely, inevitably, connected to nature. And the students, especially the older ones, noticed that nature was changing.

“We can see many mountains here,” says Mingma Thamang, an 18-year-old student at the school who has hiked to a nearby glacial lake several times in recent years. He says he has heard rumors that the lake, which is upstream from his school, could cause a big flood in the future.

Migma Thamang, 18, is almost ready to graduate from school. He says he hopes to continue his religious studies and one day become a lama, a Buddhist religious leader. Ryan Kellman/NPR .

Rocking legend Ryan Kellman/NPR

Indeed, the lake is at critical risk of flooding, according to scientists. And the school is located very close to the river and would likely be damaged or destroyed in such a disaster.

Bolendra Acharya has been teaching at the school for 12 years and says there are other changes evident too. The snow that covered the nearby mountains in thick blankets is now patchy and thin. Now bare rock is showing even on the highest peaks. And the rain that used to arrive on a reliable schedule in the summer is now more variable.

Bolendra Acharya taught at the school for 12 years. He grew up in a nearby valley and says he witnessed profound changes in the region’s climate. Ryan Kellman/NPR .

Rocking legend Ryan Kellman/NPR

Unreliable rain is a problem because most people who live in the area farm, raise livestock, or work in the mountain trekking industry. When the rain comes late or all at once, it damages crops and makes it difficult to cross the river safely. Domestic yaks and other farm animals cannot access grazing areas.

Nima Sherpa, 91, is the oldest living person in Beding, Nepal. When she was a child, she says a large lake nearby didn’t even exist. But as glaciers melt in the mountains, the lake has swelled and transformed life here, threatening the town with floods. Ryan Kellman/NPR .

Rocking legend Ryan Kellman/NPR

And as the area becomes more popular with local Nepalese tourists, it is also becoming more dangerous for hikers who use narrow riverside paths and suspension bridges due to heavy rains and melting ice.

Acharya grew up nearby and says that when he was young life in the valley was very different. “Our life was safe. We were just crossing the river,” he says. “But now it looks like at any moment it could take us away. There’s a kind of fear among us. Anything can happen.”

A pupil of the monastery school library. They study mathematics, basic sciences and history as well as religion and language. The aim is to include climate change in future programmes. Ryan Kellman/NPR .

Rocking legend Ryan Kellman/NPR

A desire to know more about a changing planet

Acharya makes a point of talking to his students about the environment. “From my point of view, I am very interested in introducing students to climate change, he says, because they live in an area where there is a lot to learn.

Currently, there is no formal program in climate change, although they study general sciences. The main objective of the school is to educate students to become Lama Buddhist religious leaders. Students study math, history, science, and other academic subjects for the first five years and those who continue for the remaining three years focus on religious and language training.

“We learned about the weather, about the different types of animals,” says Thamang.

Lhakpa Sonam Sherpa, a recent graduate of the school, says he learned about the plants and animals of the region, and the wider geography of Nepal.

Many young people in the region are unsure how they fit into the larger picture of global climate change, despite their personal experiences with changing weather patterns. Lhakpa Sonam Sherpa recently graduated from monastery school and says he would like to know more about global warming. Ryan Kellman/NPR .

Rocking legend Ryan Kellman/NPR

But pupils at the school say they know little about their home’s place in the bigger picture of global climate change and would like to know more.

“We want to know more about the environment,” says Thamang. “Because then maybe we can do something to make it cleaner and safer.”

The teacher, Acharya, says that while most of her students will continue to work in religious roles that do not interact directly with environmental politics, it is still important to bring climate change into the classroom. These future religious leaders will be those to whom local people will turn to try to make sense of their changing environment. And decisions to protect local forests or adapt to flood risk will likely include consultations with religious authorities in this heavily Buddhist region.

To that end, Acharya says he wants his students to understand that the changes they are witnessing are caused by people in other parts of the world.

“We are not the people who pollute the environment. It is the factories in the cities, especially all over the world. It is not people like us, living in rural areas, who contribute to the damage of the Earth “, he says. “Local students need knowledge about climate change, empowerment to make their own decisions and protect themselves.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/13/1133855157/it-could-just-sweep-us-away-this-school-is-on-the-front-lines-of-climate-change The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos