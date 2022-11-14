Democrats defy ‘red wave’ to keep control of Senate





PHOENIX, Nov 13 (Reuters) – Democrats took a victory lap on Sunday after retaining control of the U.S. Senate, defying Republican hopes of a “red wave” in the midterm elections, and turned their attention to Georgia where a runoff could strengthen their hand in Congress.

Democratic leaders described the better-than-expected performance as a vindication of their platform and a rebuke to electoral denial and right-wing extremist candidates, even as Republicans raced to control the House of Representatives with a handful of key races. still to be called.

“We were on the verge of autocracy and thank God the American people rolled us back in this election,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday at a press conference.

Senate control was clinched on Saturday night by Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, who defeated former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who was backed by former President Donald Trump. That put Democrats in the lead in a 50-50 Senate, under Vice President Kamala Harris holding the deciding vote.

A Democratic victory in a runoff in Georgia on Dec. 6 between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker would give the party absolute majority control, tightening its grip on committees, bills and choices. judicial.

“We are now focused on Georgia. We feel good where we are,” President Joe Biden said on the sidelines of a meeting of Southeast Asian heads of government in Cambodia on Sunday.

Republicans, however, remained poised to take control of the House as officials continued to count the ballots, with returns continuing to pour in for several races, including many in liberal-leaning California.

As of Sunday, Republicans had won 211 seats and Democrats 206, with 218 needed for a majority. It could take several days before the outcome of enough House races is known to determine which party will control the 435-seat chamber.

Republicans were expected to raise their total to 212 seats by eliminating Oregon’s 5th congressional district, which includes the suburbs of Portland and Salem, the Associated Press reported Sunday night. Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, former mayor of Happy Valley, a suburb of Portland, defeated progressive Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, according to the AP.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, told ABC News and CNN she would make no announcement about whether she plans to stay on as House leader before House control is removed. decided. There had been speculation that she would quit if the Democrats lost a majority, especially after her husband was attacked by an intruder at their San Francisco home last month.

House Republicans, if they win, have pledged to try to roll back Biden-led legislation to tackle climate change and want to make permanent a series of 2017 tax cuts that are set to expire. They also promised investigations into the activities of the Biden administration and investigations into the president’s son, who had business dealings with Ukraine and China.

Jim Banks, a Republican congressman from Indiana, said Sunday he expected his party to win a narrow majority in the House and serve as a “last line of defense to block Biden’s agenda.” , while launching investigations into the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. , the origin of COVID and pandemic lockdowns.

“This needs to be a focal point of every congressional committee, especially in the Republican-controlled House,” Banks said in an interview with “Fox News Sunday.”

FOCUS ON GEORGIA

Trump has been hovering over the 2022 midterm elections all year, which has used his continued popularity among far-right conservatives to sway the candidates the Republican Party has nominated for the congressional races, running for office. of governor and local.

With Republicans performing poorly — even though they get a slim majority in the House — Trump has been blamed for boosting candidates who couldn’t appeal to a large enough electorate.

A Republican defeat in Georgia could further hurt Trump’s popularity as advisers say he plans to announce a third run for president in 2024 this week.

The result could boost the odds that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who routed his Democratic challenger on Tuesday, will choose to challenge Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination.

In one of the highest-profile races to date, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona Kari Lake trails Democrat Katie Hobbs by 1.5 percentage points with about 89% of the vote. counted, according to Edison Research.

Lake is one of hundreds of Republican candidates who have promoted Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. She also risks joining a large group of Trump-endorsed candidates who have been defeated.

The findings suggest Democrats have successfully portrayed Republicans as extremists, pointing in part to the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate a nationwide abortion right, which was made possible by conservative judicial appointments.

Pelosi credited his party’s performance to Democratic candidates knowing their constituencies and focusing on issues that matter to voters, even as Washington pundits predicted big losses and called for a change in approach.

“They knew the value of a woman’s right to choose. They knew how important it was to protect our democracy. They knew the contrast between themselves and their opponents,” Pelosi told ABC.

Reporting by Tim Reid in Phoenix and Kanishka Singh, Richard Cowan, Jason Lange and Joel Schectman in Washington; Written by Kanishka Singh and Nathan Layne; Editing by William Mallard, Bill Berkrot, Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis

