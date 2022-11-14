I don’t care about Bitcoin crashes. I buy UK stocks





Crypto Crash confirmed all my doubts about altcoins, and Id is much better off buying UK stocks.

I find our stock market particularly attractive today, as the FTSE 100 is full of bargains after a difficult year. Whenever you have cash to trade, you’re hitting your top goal.

Prior to this year’s crash, crypto advocates argued that Bitcoin had somehow transformed itself into digital gold. It was a complete illusion. As with almost all claims about cryptocurrency so far. No coins are used to justify the hype. The only reason Bitcoin has received so much attention is that it has brought tremendous wealth to early adopters. Investors who have invested more recently are more likely to lose money instead.

I think UK stocks beat Bitcoin.

At the peak of the cryptocurrency craze, I still favored the FTSE 100 stock. The names listed in the index are real companies that produce real goods and services, have real value in the real world, and employ real people. Call me old-fashioned, but one day I’ll choose real life over fictitious alternatives.

That said, the FTSE 100 doesn’t always make money. The last five years have been disappointing and the index is pretty close to where it started at around 7,350. But it has shown its mettle in this difficult year. The US S&P 500 was down 17.52% and the Nasdaq 29.80% from the beginning of the year, while the FTSE 100 fell only 1.99%.

Those headline yield figures don’t show the true appeal of investing in an index for generating dividend income. The average return on the FTSE 100 this year was 4.1% and I put all my earnings into my portfolio to buy more stocks. That way you can take advantage of today’s low valuations because you can get more stocks with the reinvested dividends.

The FTSE 100 surged 6.8% over the past month, with some claiming a recovery has come. However, we expect more volatility. The UK is entering a recession with GDP falling 0.2% in the quarter through September 30th. However, short-term stock price movements don’t bother me since I’ve been investing for at least 15-20 years.

I don’t buy cryptocurrency

In stark contrast to UK stocks, cryptocurrencies do not generate income. That’s a serious downside considering that you can currently get a return of 6.55% on Aviva, 7.34% on abrdn or 6.49% on Anglo American.

Of course, Bitcoin is not dead yet. I’m still holding on to the lone coin I own as demand can recover when investors get their mojo back. However, as regulatory requirements increase, there is a daunting path.

An individual company’s stock price can plummet like Bitcoin, but there are ways to reduce the risk. I carefully research every stock purchase, build a well-rounded portfolio that covers a wide range of companies and sectors, and invest over the long term.

Another reason I prefer to buy UK stocks is that I don’t have to worry about my cryptocurrency wallet being stolen or my money being returned on an unregulated exchange. They won’t make me a millionaire overnight, but neither does Bitcoin these days.

