



We recently launched our first home battery and while we were excited about the product, we would have preferred to source our battery cells from the UK if we had the option, he said.

He estimates that the UK can only produce 50,000 car batteries per year, less than a tenth of what it needs.

SMMT’s Hawes argues that the UK auto industry has fundamental strengths, but changes are needed to ensure it doesn’t fall victim to more agile competitors.

He added that we can and will build again. But, like other countries in which we compete, the UK government must take steps to ensure that the UK remains a competitive destination for insider investment.

A further check on exports to the EU, the UK auto industry’s largest market, inevitably added time and pressure.

The UK auto industry has signed a 0pc tariff deal with the EU, but there is still a lot of paperwork that didn’t exist before the UK left the EU, says Ian Foley, founder of electric bus maker Equipmake. These small differences could drive foreign investors away from the UK.

Solve the riddle of the Gigafactory

Known as the godfather of electric vehicles for the creation of the Nissans electric Leaf, Palmer vividly remembers waking up at 3 am to former chief of staff Mandelson 12 years ago while on an executive board in Japan.

Nissan had to decide where to put Leaf’s battery plant, which was seen as an ambitious gamble, and Mandelson caught Palmer’s desire to choose Portugal over the UK.

I heard you decided to go to Portugal. I hope you change your mind. The Labor Minister told Palmer.

Palmer replied that Portugal had won fairly and gave the company a better incentive, but Mandelson asked for a 24-hour hold anyway.

Then he came back with the merchandise, which is why Sunderland’s battery factory exists today, Palmer says.

And once you have a factory, it’s easier to scale.

Ministers today need to take similar precautions to help the UK gain a share of the electric vehicle market, he says.

Looking across the channel, the EU has made battery manufacturing a strategic priority project, Palmer says.

The situation with chicken and eggs. For example, if you want to build a battery plant in the UK, you will want to have Jaguar Land Rover as a customer.

JLR will probably want to get close to battery manufacturers. Otherwise I would decide to go to places like Slovakia. This is where intervention is needed.

Palmer, chairman of battery producer InoBat, said his company is currently choosing between Spain and the UK as possible sites for the gigafactory, but Madrid is working harder to attract him.

From an emotional point of view, he wants to see the UK win, but we have to represent our shareholders, he says.

Polly agrees. One thing I’m worried about is that if you look at the level of commitment in other countries, regions, like battery manufacturing, it’s a lot bigger than the UK.

Some believe the rules should be amended to allow pension funds to invest in the early sector if the government doesn’t go all out. Even a tiny fraction of the 114.6 billion pension savers wasted last year could make a difference, but the current restrictions mean UK funds will have to be far more cautious than US funds.

Basically, people who manage investment funds in the UK are more conservative than in the US, says Foley.

If the UK can solve the Gigafactory’s dilemma, it can take advantage of the enormous strength it already has here.

Hayaatun Sillemchief, CEO of the Royal British Academy of Engineering, says the UK is known for its outstanding creativity and innovation.

Industry statistics show this is backed by the wealth of motorsports companies based here, such as McLaren, Williams and Aston Martin, as well as racing teams from Mercedes, Alpine and Haas.

But Sillem adds that countries must do better to innovate and successfully commercialize them into businesses that create manufacturing, jobs and wealth. She also cites the shyness of investment funds and the lack of government support as problems holding the industry down.

She says there is a need for a clear partnership between government and business.

Palmer says the UK still has a chance to reverse the situation, but adds: To be honest, I must have arrived very late to the party. If you think we can save the auto industry, it’s good to go.

After its 150th phone call, Britishvolts Rolton was able to secure a last-minute lifeline for the company from mining and commodities giant Glencore.

Cash injections accompanied by cost-cutting measures, such as employee voluntary pay cuts, will continue to do business for the time being. After all, Rolton says that if the British auto industry is to survive, either his own business must succeed or others must succeed.

Rolton says the battery goes to the car, or the car goes to the battery. We don’t seem to understand it well enough yet.

Today, Britisvolts is working on a dream borrowed time to power the electric vehicle revolution. As with the UK automotive industry as a whole, there is little time to save time.

A government spokesperson said: The UK is one of the best locations in the world for automobile manufacturing and we are still committed to securing gigafactories across the country.

Our success is evidenced by a large investment in Nissan’s new Sunderland site, which we will build on through major investment programs to electrify our supply chain and create jobs.

Support for Britishvolt through the Automotive Transformation Fund has always relied on the company to meet certain milestones agreed upon in advance to protect taxpayer money.

For Thatcher in the 1970s, balancing taxpayer burden with important industry protection was a challenge.

But if the country can’t do it right, the UK will have to risk damaging its electric vehicle ambitions.

