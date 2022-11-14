Biden opposes China’s ‘aggressive’ approach to Taiwan in three-hour meeting with Xi





US President Joe Biden raised objections to China’s actions toward Taiwan on Monday during a three-hour meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The meeting took place in Bali, a day before the start of the G-20 summit, and was the first time the two superpower leaders had met in person since Biden took office.

“We must chart the right course for China-US relations,” Xi said opening the meeting in Mandarin, according to an official English translation broadcast.

“We need to find the right direction for the bilateral relationship in the future and elevate the relationship.”

US President Joe Biden (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022 .

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Xi stressed the need to learn from history, using it "like a mirror" to "guide the future", according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. He said the bilateral relationship is not in a situation that is in the interests of the peoples of the two countries, and is not what the international community expects.

The United States and China can manage their differences and prevent competition from turning into conflict, Biden said. A White House reading of Biden’s remarks said the two leaders spoke “frankly about their respective priorities and intentions on a range of issues.”

“President Biden explained that the United States will continue to compete vigorously with the PRC [People’s Republic of China]including investing in sources of strength at home and aligning efforts with allies and partners around the world,” the report said.

“He reiterated that this competition should not escalate into conflict and stressed that the United States and China should manage the competition responsibly and maintain open lines of communication. The two leaders discussed the importance of developing principles that would advance those goals and instructed their teams to discuss them further.”

The two leaders held a videoconference in November 2021 and, among other communications, had a call in late July.

Tensions between the United States and China have escalated in recent years, touching on hot spots ranging from Taiwan and the war in Ukraine to the ability of American companies to sell high-end technology to Chinese companies.

In Taiwan, Biden reportedly told Xi on Monday that the United States’ “one China policy” had not changed. “The United States opposes any unilateral change to the status quo on either side, and the world has an interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He raised U.S. objections to the actions coercive and increasingly aggressive actions by the PRC towards Taiwan, which undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the wider region, and undermine global prosperity,” the White House said.

Each president was accompanied by nine government representatives.

Representatives from the US side included Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

Xi was accompanied by Ding Xuexiang, one of the newest members of China’s highest circle of power, and He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Deputy Foreign Minister Hua Chunying also attended.

