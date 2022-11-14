Biden and Xi say US and China should compete ‘responsibly’





US President Joe Biden (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on November 14, 2022. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

BALI, Indonesian President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed at a meeting today to establish regular communication channels between key officials and carefully manage US-China relations going forward.

Why it matters: The meeting, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit, marked the first time the two leaders have met since Biden became president and appears to have achieved the Biden administration’s stated goal of establish safeguards to responsibly manage competition between the two superpowers.

What they’re saying: The two leaders “agreed to empower key senior officials to maintain communication and deepen constructive efforts on these and other issues,” according to the White House reading.

“We will compete vigorously but we are not looking for conflict,” Biden said at a Monday night press conference, adding that they had had “an open and candid conversation” about their respective intentions and our priorities. Xi made a surprisingly candid admission that the state of US-China relations was “not what the international community expects of us”, according to the minutes of the meeting provided by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, adding that the relationship must be put “on an upward trajectory.”

Details: Biden stressed that the US policy of one China not officially taking a public position on whether the United States would come to the defense of Taiwan has not changed, despite his repeated assertions over the course of the year that the United States would defend Taiwan if attacked by China.

Between the lines: “It is a positive sign that after almost two years in which the two sides have mostly talked to each other and focused on strengthening their respective negotiating hands, they are now ready to engage on a number of questions,” said Amanda Hsiao, senior China analyst at International Crisis Group.

Yes, but: Major differences remain between the two countries.

Biden raised concerns about Beijing’s economic coercion, human rights record, aggression against Taiwan, and policies in Xinjiang and Tibet. Xi stressed Beijing’s position that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China and that the foundation of US-China relations depends on US recognition of Chinese interests in Taiwan.

Overview: Bilateral relations between the two global superpowers have soured significantly in recent years amid tensions related to COVID, trade, espionage, cybersecurity, Taiwan, and more.

Beijing cut several key communication channels with the United States after Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this year, the first House speaker to do so in 25 years.

Keep an eye on: Biden and Xi have agreed on a future visit to China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to follow up on today’s meeting.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/11/14/biden-and-xi-say-us-and-china-should-compete-responsibly The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos