Analysis: Xi and Biden cool the heat, but China and the United States are still on a collision course

The world can breathe a little easier after US President Joe Bidens spoke with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday.

But the two superpowers of the 21st century are still on a collision course.

The summit in Indonesia produced two important results, according to the United States: a common position that Russia must not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and an expected resumption of climate talks between American and Chinese negotiators, a boost for the world climate conference COP 27 in Egypt.

Biden, meanwhile, reported that he had stressed to Xi that Beijing also has an obligation to temper North Korea’s destabilizing missile and nuclear activities that have the Pacific region on edge.

The fact that the world’s two most powerful leaders have not addressed these issues together in recent months shows how much the whole world suffers when Washington and Beijing are as deeply estranged as they have been this year.

Public statements from both sides also seemed to indicate a basic baseline that each recognizes the critical nature of their rivalry, and both want to make sure it doesn’t escalate into war, at least for now. They are moving towards reopening more regular conversations. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is now expected to visit China next year. Those exchanges have been suspended since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August and sparked fierce Chinese protests and a massive military operation showing a growing ability to cut off the self-governing island.

Communications between leaders are critical in times of crisis and any understanding and trust between Xi and Biden could come into play in the event, for example, that both sides’ naval forces slip into a clash in the South China Sea. Biden has known Xi for years and having a channel to the top in Beijing is especially vital now that his counterpart has become synonymous with the Chinese state itself, as Xi Jinping’s thinking becomes official doctrine. The lack of such communications between the leaders is one of the reasons why the standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine is so perilous.

Leon Panetta, a former White House chief of staff, defense secretary and CIA chief who handled US-China relations for decades, expressed cautious optimism after talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

If the outcome of this meeting is to put the relationship back on a more diplomatic level, where instead of fighting each other, they can start a dialogue about what kind of issues need to be addressed, I think this meeting could very well be crucial, Panetta told CNN John King on Inside Politics.

Relationships between leaders can set the tone for interstate contacts. But they are also often overestimated by the leaders themselves and in post-summit analyses. The dynamic that has led the United States and China to view the other as their primary national security threat is driven by national interests, not personality, even though Xi’s rise to ultimate power in Beijing with an antinormative third term may mean he may now have less immediate political reason to get tough on the United States.

But at the summit in Bali, Indonesia, it was clear that while the two sides want to avoid a clash now, their goals China wants to be the quintessential Asian and potentially global power, just as the United States remains fundamentally incompatible.

While Biden said he now understands China has no imminent plan to invade Taiwan, he chastised Xi for Beijing’s coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward the island, according to the White House. China’s reading of the talks expressed irritation at a central premise of Bidens’ foreign policy, the global clash between democracy and autocracy, and the fact that relations with Beijing tend to be viewed through that prism. .

Neither side should try to reshape the other in its own image or seek to change or even overthrow the other’s system, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Instead of talking one way and acting another, the United States must honor its commitments with concrete actions, the statement added.

Likewise, Xi publicly states ahead of the talks that a statesman should reflect and know where to lead his country. He should also reflect and know how to get along with other countries and the rest of the world, which could be seen as an acknowledgment of a new responsibility with China now a great world power. But they could also be interpreted as the kind of lecture that Washington once gave to Chinese leaders and that Xi is now taking advantage of to send back to the United States.

Biden said after the talks he did not find Xi more confrontational or more conciliatory. I found it as it always was: direct and straightforward. We were very upfront with each other about where we disagreed or where we weren’t sure of each other’s position.

Such comments suggest heated disagreements behind closed doors over the most volatile areas of the relationship with Taiwan, trade and human rights, for example. But at least, after adding some strategic confusion to the US position on Taiwan with his own recent comments suggesting that Washington would come to the defense of the islands in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden said he and Xi now understand exactly where the each other came from.

But there were signs that the world’s most powerful nations can still work together in the larger interests of the planet.

Biden has publicly told Xi that the United States is ready to resume climate talks at a convenient time for the Egyptian climate summit. After the talks, a White House statement said the two leaders agreed to empower key senior officials to maintain communication and deepen constructive efforts on climate change, global macroeconomic stability, including the debt relief, health security and global food security.

The US statement that Xi and Biden reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of weapons nuclear weapons in Ukraine was also important.

While Beijing has yet to confirm Xi’s position in the conversation, China’s consummation of a new friendship with Moscow just before the invasion of Ukraine has alarmed the West. And as top US and Russian officials met in Turkey on Monday, partly over the nuclear issue, the signals emerging from the Xi-Biden talks could be a major indication of Beijing’s restraint in Moscow and a diplomatic victory for Washington.

Bidens’ maneuvers are also the latest sign that an emerging goal of his foreign policy is to emphasize the differences between Moscow and Beijing. Before heading to Asia, Biden suggested China didn’t have much respect for Russian President Vladimir Putin or Russia itself.

Thus, Washington’s foreign policy has come full circle, since part of Richard Nixon’s motivation to engage China during the deep Cold War freeze of the 1970s was to open up strategic gaps between Beijing and Moscow.

Things are not so different today, although the dynamic between the Kremlin and Beijing has reversed, with China being the world power and Russia the junior partner.

