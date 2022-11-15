



Brexit is the ultimate reason the UK is now facing fresh austerity, said the former Bank of England interest rate manager.

Michael Saunders, who was an external member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, told Bloomberg TV that Brexit has taken permanent damage to the entire British economy.

He added that it significantly reduced the economy’s potential output and eroded business investment. If we hadn’t had Brexit, we wouldn’t be talking about tightening budgets this week.

There wouldn’t be a need for tax hikes, spending cuts, if Brexit hadn’t reduced the potential output of the economy so much.

Saunders joined the rate-setting committee shortly after the outcome of the 2016 Brexit referendum, but left in August of this year.

He said the main legacy of that period was weak economic output.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt have warned that their autumn statements will probably include spending cuts and tax increases.

Hunt, who is scheduled to address Congress on Thursday, said there will be a bumpy road last week.

Saunders’ remarks came after an index compiled by Bloomberg calculated that the US dollar value of London-listed stocks had overtaken Paris.

This means that London has lost its status as the largest base for listing on European stock exchanges.

When asked about the incident, Saunders said it was just one example of the wider damage from Brexit.

The depreciation of the pound in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum and Liz Trusss’ mini-budget could be the cause of the change in fortunes.

Long-term concerns about consumer resilience in the face of a cost-of-living crisis have devalued the market value of mid-sized listed companies with many operations in the UK.

Some of the intentions behind Truss’ failed mini-budget were right, Saunders said. The ambition to increase the UK’s economy’s potential, the limit at which it can generate non-inflationary growth, was well-founded.

Liz Truss got it right in her brief premiership hiatus.

But the way Truss and her Prime Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, have chosen to push for tax cuts and deregulation has not been very wise.

There will be more focus on improving trade relations with the EU, along with investing in education and tackling long-term illnesses among working-age people, he said.

His remarks echo those of investors who said Britain could improve overall productivity and non-inflationary growth if it revisited its trade relationship with the continent.

Other proposals to increase production included allowing more immigration to the UK, increasing the number of skilled and unskilled workers.

