US scrambles to reassure Ukraine after Milley comments on negotiations





The general spoke regularly with his Ukrainian counterpart, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, including on Monday, according to a US official. During the discussion, Zaluzhnyy did not express any concerns or mention Milleys comments once, the person said. The person, along with others interviewed for this story, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Still, the flurry of calls and meetings with Ukrainians underscores how concerned the administration is about presenting a unified front on Ukraine and possible peace talks. Any prolonged public split between senior US officials could threaten the already delicate relationship between Washington and Kyiv at a key moment in the war.

The Biden administration must ease these tensions as it balances its support for Ukraine with fears that Western stockpiles of military equipment will run out and the possibility of a Republican-controlled House next year that will reduce aid in Kyiv. European leaders are increasingly worried about the region’s energy crisis, with some in recent days questioning their American counterparts about the extent to which the talks could allay fears about rising costs.

The administration has been careful to point out that peace talks are not currently on the table. Shortly after Russian media reported that CIA Director William Burns met his Russian counterpart in Turkey on Monday, a White House spokesman insisted the gathering was for non-profit purposes. diplomatic.

He does not conduct any negotiations of any kind. He does not talk about settling the war in Ukraine. It sends a message about the consequences of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons and the risks of escalation to strategic stability, the White House said in a statement, adding that Burns would also raise cases of unjustly detained US citizens.

Ukrainian officials were informed of the trip in advance, according to the spokesperson.

Mixed messages in public and private about whether the United States should start talking more seriously with Ukraine about peace talks with Russia are straining Washington-Kyiv relations, eight U.S. officials say. While some senior national security officials are adamant that now is not the time to start discussing negotiations, especially after Kyiv retook a strategically important city last week, others believe the he winter could be the occasion for diplomatic conversations.

Those officials are pushing their counterparts in Washington to more seriously consider an upcoming halt to fighting as a diplomatic overture, but their recommendations have yet to change the views of President Joe Biden or his top officials, according to three U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

Some military experts disagreed with Milleys’ assessment. The wintry weather will slow but not stop the fighting, and Ukrainian forces will keep pressure on ill-equipped Russian troops, said retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, former commander of the US Army in Europe.

By January, Ukrainian forces will be able to begin an advance on Crimea, Hodges said, and he predicts they will have expelled all Russian troops from their territory by summer.

People should understand the idea that Ukraine is going to defeat Russia on the battlefield, the old fashioned way. They have irreversible momentum, he said. Now is the time to put the pedal to the metal.

The debate within the administration took off last week after Milley, who also walked away from White House talking points in the previous administration, shared his assessment that neither Ukraine nor Russia cannot win militarily.

Both sides must come to a mutual recognition that a military victory may not be achievable by military means, and therefore you must look to other means, Milley said, adding that the potential standoff offers an opportunity here, a window of opportunity for trading.

Milley’s remarks do not mean he thinks Ukraine should capitulate or cede any part of its sovereign territory to Russia, the second US official said.

But the comments echoed a broad sentiment within the Defense Ministry that next winter offers a chance to discuss reaching a political settlement to end the war. Senior military officials believe Ukraine will be challenged to expel Russian forces from all occupied areas, as is kyiv’s stated end goal. This is particularly the case in the Crimean peninsula, held by Russia since 2014.

It is very difficult to overthrow an army that is defending, as the Russians discovered, the second official said. It is going to be very, very expensive and difficult to expel the Russians, costly in terms of resources and lives. Can it be done remains to be seen.

When asked to comment on this story, a DoD spokesperson pointed to remarks by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh on Friday that she would let Milley’s comments speak for themselves.

The president said, the secretary said the way we see the end of this war is through diplomatic conversations. But again, we didn’t see that the Russians are ready to give up and, frankly, continue to see their aggression on the battlefield and in cities all over Ukraine, Singh said.

Kyiv believes its forces now have momentum after retaking the southern city of Kherson, a key Black Sea port and gateway to Crimea, last week. Russian forces retreated to the Dnipro on Thursday, consolidating on the opposite bank.

But Defense Ministry officials say the Kherson region is an example of the fierce fighting ahead. Fighting across the river in an attempt to retake territory on the opposite bank is a difficult military maneuver.

Why don’t we start talking about [peace talks] before throwing another 100,000 lives into the abyss? said the second US official.

The State Department, meanwhile, is preparing the ground for possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, a third US official said without providing details. The administration stresses that it would only engage in such conversations alongside and in full consultation with its partners in Kyiv.

The National Security Council is the most resistant to the idea of ​​talks, despite a handful of aides privately urging the United States to bring Ukraine and Russia to the table. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has at times shared their views on the priority of talks between Ukraine and Russia, which is not conveyed directly to Ukrainians, but argues that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not would not take the negotiations seriously at this time and that the Ukrainian public would reject any effort to negotiate.

As long as Russia maintains the position that it can simply seize as much territory as it wants by force, it’s hard to see them as a bona fide counterpart in a negotiation, Sullivan told reporters last Saturday. A senior administration official said everyone in the room was of the same mind.

Yet speculation swirls within the Biden administration that the NSC’s resistance to the peace talks only calcified after Milley’s remarks sparked uproar in Kyiv.

What White House officials are prepared to say publicly and what they think privately are not necessarily the same, a fourth US official said. Milley is much more willing to speak his mind. I’m sure they sometimes wish he didn’t always say the quiet part out loud.

Another person familiar with the situation said the matter was a live chat at the White House.

Whatever the reason, there is currently no concrete diplomatic impetus to hold talks, an administration official said. There are no places of planning, documents, negotiation strategies, the official said, resisting the idea of ​​there being a low-key effort to set the table for future talks.

The mixed messages from Washington come at an inopportune time for Ukraine, as a brutal winter approaches.

Russia is pounding civilian infrastructure, terrorizing the Ukrainian public by cutting off electricity, heating, drinking water and access to other essentials. The Ukrainian military found that the recently liberated regional capital of Kherson was struggling to provide basic services after months of Russian occupation.

Before fleeing Kherson, the occupants destroyed all essential infrastructure: communications, water, heating, electricity, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Saturday. Kyiv is now distributing food, water and medicine to some 75,000 people who remain in the southern city.

Western military officials are also rushing to find new ways to supply Ukraine with the weapons it needs, particularly munitions and air defenses to protect civilian infrastructure, as stocks run out. The United States announced last week that it would supply Ukraine with four Avenger air defense systems, a short-range mobile weapon used in the Iraq war, in addition to paying to refurbish old Hawk missiles and the Soviet era tanks of the Czech Republic.

The DoD will also purchase ordnance from the South Korean defense industry for transfer to Ukraine, according to a DoD official. The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news.

There is also widespread concern in Kyiv that a Republican-run House will mean less aid to rebuild places like Kherson. The United States has already given billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, but more funds will be crucial in the months and years to come for reconstruction efforts.

Biden expressed confidence last week that aid would continue to flow even with Republicans in charge of the lower house of Congress. But his possible heightened calls for talks between Ukraine and Russia from U.S. officials could scare Ukrainians into thinking Washington isn’t here for the long haul.

Nahal Toosi and Paul McLeary contributed to this report.

