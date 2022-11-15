UK money to help repair Ukraine’s damaged energy system and return power to Ukrainians





This assistance will help with essential repairs to critical energy infrastructure following the ongoing Russian attacks and will reconnect homes and critical facilities to electricity supply. -Owned Energy Provider

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced today that Ukraine will receive additional British aid to turn lights on across the country and restore energy infrastructure damaged by Russian aggression.

The UK is by far the largest donor to the Ukraine Energy Assistance Fund. This latest funding will provide specialized energy equipment to maintain critical national infrastructure and fulfill the Ukrainian government’s priority request.

Since October 2022, Russia has carried out extensive missile and drone strikes, particularly targeting power supplies in Ukraine. More than 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including transmission lines, power plants and pipelines, was damaged or destroyed in the Russian attack. This has left millions of Ukrainians across the country living without electricity or experiencing power outages.

Recently, the UK has provided 7 million for more than 850 generators to power critical facilities such as hospitals, and a further 5 million for safety and security equipment in the civil nuclear sector. In addition, the UK, through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, will guarantee Ukraine’s state-owned energy supplier Ukrenergo $50 million to help Ukraine continue to provide electricity to its citizens.

The Foreign Minister will today sign an agreement to transfer the first 5 million of the UK’s 10 million commitment to the Energy Communities Ukraine Energy Assistance Fund, alongside Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Deputy Director of the Energy Communities Dirk Buschle.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

Russia’s attack on critical infrastructure shows that Putin is resorting to desperate measures. But despite missile strikes and power outages, the resolve of the Ukrainian people has not wavered.

The Ukrainian government has said it needs special energy equipment to repair critical national infrastructure, and Britain is providing it at their request.

The UK has by far been the largest donor to the fund. We need all partners to step up their support and show Putin that his attempts to destroy Ukraine will face fierce resistance.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said:

Russia is trying to break us down by shelling our energy infrastructure in order to leave Ukrainians on the eve of winter without heat and light. Today, the support of international partners is more important than ever.

Britain has been helping Ukraine’s energy sector since the Russian invasion began. Today it is a significant contributor to the Energy Assistance Fund.

Through this, we will be able to purchase necessary equipment for our energy companies in need in terms of humanitarian aid.

We would like to thank our UK partners and the Energy Community Secretariat for their assistance in the fight against Russia on the energy front.

The private sector also plays an important role in helping Ukraine rebuild. That’s why Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps today is calling on UK industry to take action to consider supplying emergency energy equipment such as generators, transformers, cable-wires and connectors.

Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said:

We cannot stand by as millions of innocent Ukrainian citizens continue to suffer from brutal Russian airstrikes. The intervention of the British government today will be decisive in restoring and operating power in Ukraine.

However, this alone is not enough. At Ukraine’s time of need, I call on the generosity of UK industry to join the government in donating emergency energy equipment and resources through the Energy Assistance Fund. This will help us rebuild what has been damaged by Putin’s illegal aggression as we continue to stand with the people of Ukraine.

The International Trade Department is also working with relevant UK trade associations and Ukrainian energy companies to identify areas where UK expertise and equipment can be provided to help with the critical maintenance of Ukraine’s energy supply infrastructure.

Director of the Energy Community, Artur Lorkowski, said:

With the onset of winter and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian families without electricity, heat or hot water, Ukraine needs help more than ever. The Ukraine Energy Assistance Fund is a transparent and efficient vehicle for international donors who want to help restore and rebuild Ukraine’s energy infrastructure brutally damaged by Russia.

The UK’s donation is a great show of solidarity and will provide vital support to Ukraine by enabling Ukrainian citizens to purchase the tools and critical equipment they need to restore vital electricity and gas services.

Background The Energy Community is an international organization comprising the European Union and a number of non-EU countries. Since March 2022, at the request of the Ukrainian government, we have been coordinating donations of special energy equipment to repair Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Ukraine exported electricity to the rest of Europe until exports were suspended on October 12, 2022 due to damage to critical infrastructure. The funding will support the Ukrainian government to rebuild its electricity sector and provide much-needed supply to the international market in the long term. A UK proposal for an energy assistance fund was presented at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in July 2022.

