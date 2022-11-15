US embassy convoy attacked in Haiti





A US Embassy convoy was attacked in Haiti on Monday, according to a senior US official and a State Department spokesperson.

A Haitian driver was slightly injured but no embassy staff were injured, the official said.

Armed individuals fired at Haitian National Police vehicles, U.S. Embassy vehicles and Haitian commercial vehicles this morning, the State Department spokesperson said.

No embassy staff were injured, they said. A Haitian commercial driver accompanying the convoy was injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

We don’t have any additional information at this time, the spokesperson said.

A security source in Haiti, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak, confirmed that a US embassy convoy was attacked by the 400 Mawozo gang on Monday.

The attack is the latest incident in a country overrun by violent gangs and comes a year after Nations were assassinated in the service of President Jovenel Moise. Port-au-Prince has been the scene of brutal gang battles this summer that have burned entire neighborhoods, displacing thousands of families and trapping others in their homes, scared to leave even in search of food and water .

Late last month, a Haitian politician, Eric Jean Baptiste, was shot dead outside his home and the number of Haitians displaced by recent gang-related violence in the capital has tripled in the past five months, the government said. United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM). last month.

The IOM report indicates that more than 113,000 people were internally displaced in Port-au-Prince between June and August this year, including nearly 90,000 due to urban violence linked to inter- gangs, gang-police and social.

Criminals still control or influence parts of the country’s most populous city, and kidnappings for ransom threaten residents’ daily travels. In recent weeks, protesters in several cities have called for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henrys in the face of high fuel prices, soaring inflation and runaway crime.

Last month, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned what he called an absolutely nightmarish situation in Haiti with gangs blocking the flow of fuel and other materials through the port of Port-au-Prince. . The country is facing a humanitarian crisis, while a cholera epidemic has also claimed dozens of lives.

António Guterres urged the international community to consider deploying forces to the country to address the growing humanitarian and security crises in the country.

Biden administration officials are working with capitals around the world to discuss the possibility of a UN Security Council-approved mission under Chapter VII, the State Department spokesperson said Ned Price last week, but the composition of such a mission remains unclear.

The status quo remains untenable. It remains untenable for the Haitian people. We hope to see continued improvement in the humanitarian situation. The actions of the Haitian National Police could lead to further improvements. But there continue to be longer-term challenges that an enabling force authorized by the UN Security Council would be able to help address, Price said.

