My Five Points Economic Action Plan for the G20





Leaders take responsibility. they appear However, one seat will be vacant at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week.

The man responsible for the massive bloodshed in Ukraine and the global economic conflict will not be there to confront his peers. He won’t even try to explain his actions. Instead, he will stay home and the rest of us will continue with the task at hand.

Last week, we saw the Ukrainian flag hoisted over Kherson once again, weeks after Putin declared that the city would forever be part of Russia. It is a historic milestone in Ukraine’s fight to reclaim theirs. They uphold fundamental principles that are important to us for all principles of sovereignty and self-determination, which are the foundations of a stable international order.

However, we know that the people of Ukraine are still suffering terribly from the ongoing Russian bombing and prolonged power outages in sub-zero temperatures.

That’s why I made it clear to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone last Thursday that Britain will not back down from supporting the Ukrainian people in the face of this brutality.

We will continue to train the Ukrainian armed forces and provide essential defensive military equipment, such as the additional 1,000 air defense missiles and more than 25,000 cold weather kits I promised last week. We are Europe’s largest military donor to Ukraine, providing $2.3 billion this year.

There is no doubt that the war in Ukraine is fueling the challenges facing nations around the world. That’s why, as we had our first meetings with US President Joe Biden and other leaders at the Summit, discussions about how we can continue to support Ukraine are inextricably linked with discussions about how we can strengthen collective economic security. will make it clear that .

As we recover from a pandemic that nearly wrecked the global economy, every household on the planet is feeling the aftermath of the war in Ukraine. World food prices have been hit by Vladimir Putin’s attempt to block Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries. Energy bills skyrocket thanks to Russia turning off gas taps.

As a result, two-thirds of the G20 members are currently experiencing inflation rates above 7%, and the IMF predicts that next year a third of the global economy will fall into recession.

I know people are struggling. Families across the UK are under pressure. Weekly shopping costs more than ever, and people worry about whether their next bill will arrive on the doormat.

So while we will continue to provide domestic support, we also need to see coordinated global action, as we saw in the response to the 2008 financial crisis.

Russia is trying to choke the world economy. We must work together to stop them and restore economic stability. Here are five things you need to do.

Above all, we must continue to provide emergency assistance where it is needed most in the coming winter. We are helping Ukrainians whose national infrastructure is under attack by drones and missiles. Like supporting people with rising energy bills in the UK and taking steps to prevent famine in the world’s most vulnerable regions.

Second, we must end Russia’s horrific weaponization of food. I am supporting the UN Secretary-General to continue grain shipments across the Black Sea, and I urge all countries that can produce more food or release their stockpiles to help increase supplies.

Third, we must take urgent action to protect economic security and strengthen resilience against malicious actors. That means rapidly shifting away from energy dependence in countries like Russia that want to secure their supply chains and use their energy against us. We need to show authoritarian aggressors that we are in it for the long term.

Fourth, we must be fully committed to promoting a free market and open global economy in which business will drive growth and the UK will continue to lead the way using our Brexit freedoms to pursue free trade agreements around the world. Our prosperity and security go hand in hand.

Finally, we must work with our partner governments, the private sector and intentional financial institutions to provide the financial stability and integrity that the global economic situation demands. That means exploiting their lending power to create debt traps in emerging economies and call out those who want to tackle the causes of rising inflation head-on.

We will not allow our economic future to be held hostage to the actions of rogue states, nor will our allies. Instead, we will work together with Ukraine to implement each element of this five-point plan, promoting free markets and a global economy that will provide a stronger, more stable, more resilient and faster growth recovery.

This is what the world expects from responsible members of the G20 and I know the UK will emerge from the back of this crisis stronger than ever before.

Previously published in The Daily Telegraph

