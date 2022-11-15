Openreach UK Trial New Broadband Availability Checker Update





Openreach (BT) appears to have recently introduced an additional broadband availability checker to their website. This checker is designed to provide visitors with detailed information about current and future coverage of ADSL, FTTC and FTTP services. However, it also provides data on estimated UK ISP speeds over their network.

Currently, if you visit Openreach’s regular website and try to look through its public pages in the usual way, you’ll, as before, often end up with a monotonous and generally uninformative coverage checker. The best this can do is match your address to the availability of “up to 80 Mbps” (FTTC) or “up to 1 Gbps” (FTTP) speeds. This is a simple result without considering the actual circuit. speed.

The admin’s ‘Where and When’ page goes a little further and provides a rollout map with build locations for FTTP. However, while you can use BT Wholesale’s separate ‘coverage checker’ to get more detailed information on existing connectivity performance, it doesn’t reflect future network rollouts, all of which are very limited.

However, during a recent conversation with Openreach about future network availability, one of our readers (Phil) received the address (URL) of a seemingly new checker he hadn’t seen before. – https://www.openreach.com/ Textile Checker. Until recently, this URL returned the same generic inspector mentioned earlier, but now it returns something different and a bit more useful.

Visitors who enter a postal code and then select an address are presented with a summary of services available in a particular location and build dates for future new technologies (such as FTTP). Openreach also includes a range estimate of expected line speeds, which can be useful only for services provided only by older ADSL (“Standard Broadband”) and FTTC (“High-Speed ​​Fiber Broadband”) services.

The speed data, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to use the exact same real numbers as BT Wholesale. That’s because Openreach provides a range that in some tests seems overly optimistic for some copper-based lines. Even the fact that ‘standard broadband’ is listed as ‘up to’ 24 Mbps in the ADSL and FTTC joint area, no matter how poor the line quality, can also cause some confusion.

Digging a little deeper, I found that the same checker can also be found on the ‘Superfast Fiber Broadband’ page, which seems to have been added sometime in the last few weeks or months. However, I’m not sure why you would only use it in the checker for the previous category of connections, especially given that it’s so much better than regular connections. I have sent an email to Openreach and hope to hear back soon.

Update 5:36pm

Openreach has confirmed that the new checkers are currently being tested, which is why they haven’t replaced the old checkers yet. We don’t know how long this trial will last, but we’ll let you know when it’s fully running.

An Openreach spokesperson told ISPreview.co.uk:

“In response to consumer feedback, we have developed a new Full Fiber checker that is currently being tested on some pages of our website to provide a better experience before deploying to a wider audience.”

