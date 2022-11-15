Why Georgia’s U.S. Senate race still matters (a lot)





Over the weekend, when there was no longer any doubt that the Democrats would maintain their narrow majority in the US Senate, Politico reported on President Joe Bidens’ optimistic mood and his focus on the chambers, a contest unresolved.

After the Senate call, an optimistic Biden told reporters at a conference in Cambodia that I felt good and looked forward to the next two years. He said Democrats remain highly motivated to re-elect [Georgia Sen. Raphael] Warnock. It’s still better at 51 seats, Biden said.

Immediately after Election Day last week, much of the political world focused on unresolved Senate races and competing storylines involving Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. If the Republicans won two of the three, there would be a GOP majority in the upper house in the next Congress. If they split the Arizona and Nevada races, majority control would come down to the runoff in Georgia.

But after the Arizona and Nevada races were called for Democratic incumbents, the dynamic changed: The majority was no longer within reach of the GOP. Whatever happens in Georgia, Republicans will be in the minority.

So, maybe the Georgia runoff isn’t that big anymore? Those who make this assumption are making a serious mistake.

Take the Senate power-sharing agreement, for example. In practice, Democrats have a functional majority in the Senate because Vice President Kamala Harris can sever ties, but their majority is the result of a compromise deal that was slowly brokered by party leaders early in the year. ‘last year.

This agreement gives parties equal participation in committees and creates a procedural dynamic that makes it more difficult to advance bills and prosecutorial appointments. Why is a majority always better at 51, as Biden said? Because with 51 seats, the power-sharing agreement disappears and the Democrats can govern in the Senate as the majority party.

There are also the senses. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to consider: In some instances over the past two years, centrist Democrats have occasionally wavered individually before key votes. With a majority of 51 seats, if Manchin or Sinema balked, the party leaders could still advance.

Similarly, there have been times in the current Congress where a member has been absent for entirely legitimate reasons. In these cases, however, Democratic leaders sometimes had to curtail their plans in the Senate, as 49 votes proved insufficient. Another member offers procedural assurance.

There’s also the 2024 cycle to consider: The next round of elections promises to be tough for Democrats, and the bigger their majority in the next Congress, the better positioned they’ll be for the Congress that follows.

Finally, there’s the question of whether the people of the great state of Georgia want to be represented by Herschel Walker, who has been credibly described as the worst Senate candidate in recent memory.

The second round is December 6. Watch this space.

