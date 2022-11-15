Gun violence in the United States





Crime and Criminal Justice

Crime and Criminal Justice By Sara B. Heller and Max Kapustin 14 November 2022 University of Michigan & NBER and Cornell University

The problem:

In 2020, nearly 25,000 people were murdered in the United States, nearly 80% of them with a firearm. That year, homicides increased by 30%, the largest increase ever in a single year, with nearly all new gun deaths. This level of armed violence generates enormous and unevenly distributed social costs. The burden is especially heavy for youth and young men of color: guns are now the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the United States (including suicides and accidents), and homicides by firearms are the leading cause of death among young black men. Exposure to armed violence generates considerable harm for children and families far beyond the victims directly involved, with a disproportionate impact on economically marginalized communities.

The homicide rate in the United States is more than 7 times that of other industrialized economies. In 2020, firearms accounted for nearly 80% of homicides in the United States. The Facts: America stands out from its peers for its high level of gun violence. The total homicide rate in the United States is, on average, more than 7.5 times that of other industrialized economies (see chart). Firearms are the key driver of this disparity: while only 17% of homicides are due to firearms among peers in the Americas, in the United States firearms were responsible for 79% of homicides in 2020 In contrast, the U.S. unarmed homicide rate is comparable to or slightly higher than its peers. The number of homicides per 100,000 population in the United States fell dramatically during the 1990s, but has been rising rapidly of late. The overall homicide rate in the United States is still about 30% below its peak in the early 1990s. However, homicide rates since 2019 have approached or exceeded their highest levels on record in some cities United States, including Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Austin. And gun homicides are only a fraction of the scale of gun violence: For every person fatally assaulted with a gun, about five others suffer non-fatal but often fatal injuries. Gun violence in the United States is disproportionately concentrated in disadvantaged communities and among young men of color. In various cities, rates of gun violence are consistently highest in neighborhoods with high rates of concentrated poverty and historical disinvestment. For example, in 2021, only six of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods accounted for nearly a third of the city’s gun victims, despite containing less than 10% of its population. Just as these neighborhoods are often segregated by race and ethnicity, access to basic security in America also exhibits strong racial disparity. The leading cause of death for non-Hispanic black men aged 15 to 24 is homicide, which accounts for more deaths among this population than the next nine leading causes combined. Young black men are dying of homicide at more than 18 times the rate of their non-Hispanic white peers and well above the rate of young Hispanic men (see chart below).

Efforts to reduce gun violence through gun regulation are the subject of much controversy, and in fact the legal environment for owning and carrying guns in the United States has become more permissive. these last years. In 1980, only five states guaranteed concealed carry permits to all eligible residents or required no permit at all. Despite some tightening of gun restrictions in the 1990s, notably the Brady Bill and the federal ban on assault weapons (which expired in 2004), recent policy has moved in the opposite direction. Supreme Court decisions Heller (2008) and McDonald (2010) expanded the right to own a firearm. As of the end of 2021, 42 states have passed right-to-carry or carry-unlicensed laws, and the recent court ruling in Bruen is likely to further expand carrying guns outside the home. While previous research suggested that increasing concealed carry deters violent crime, later studies have challenged this conclusion, and the best evidence available today suggests that it will increase violent crime with firearms. The evidence is clear, however, that greater availability of firearms increases the lethality of violence (see Chapter 10 here). Strengthening law enforcement can reduce shootings, but an overreliance on aggressive police and prisons imposes significant collateral costs on the same communities already struggling with gun violence. Focusing on better enforcement rather than more can make a cost-effective difference. Several studies have credibly shown that increasing the size of police forces reduces violent crime, including homicide, with larger per capita effects for black victims. But what police officers do, in addition to the number of them who do it, can be particularly important. The benefits of aggressive strategies that prioritize street stops and low-level arrests are debatable, while the costs they impose are very real. Increased street checks, misdemeanor arrests and use of force typically concentrated in the same communities as the shootings themselves can alter the daily lives of residents, produce trauma and anxiety, reduce performance students’ schools and reduce community confidence in the police. Such strategies cast a wide net and trap more people in the criminal justice system. High levels of imprisonment have generated significant social harm, especially for minority families, including greater community instability and reduced job prospects for formerly incarcerated. Targeting gun violence law enforcement resources closely can help reduce shootings with fewer collateral costs. For example, increasing investigative resources to improve solve rates for gun assaults, carefully targeting the illegal carrying of firearms, or trying to influence the behavior of the small group of people who are believed to carry out most shootings, especially in conjunction with community residents, can prevent the use of firearms. violence with fewer harmful interactions at the street level between residents and officers. Community-led efforts to reduce gun violence by reaching those most at risk of being victims or offenders are gaining momentum and showing promise. One such approach, known as interrupting violence, involves mediating active conflict and promoting community norms of nonviolence. The evidence for its effectiveness is mixed at best” (see here p 47). A complementary approach, which many cities are pursuing, involves community violence interventions (CVI) that attempt to identify the small group of people considered most at risk of being victimized by firearms. violence and to intervene with them, often by providing services aimed at reducing this risk. While social programs aimed at preventing less serious types of violence such as common assault have been successful in a number of settings, the ability of CVIs to find people at high risk of being shot or killed. homicide and keeping them safe remains an open question and an active research focus. In a research paper with colleagues, we find that it is possible, using data such as arrest and victimization records that cities already collect, to accurately identify specific people at high risk of get shot without introducing the most concerning kinds of racial bias into algorithmic prediction. For example, a machine learning algorithm trained on such data in Chicago can identify 500 people, nearly 13% of whom will be shot within 18 months. Providing this group with preventative social services without the involvement of law enforcement could have a citywide impact on gun violence in the short term. Such services, which often combine jobs or payments with psychological interventions like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), are being piloted in a number of jurisdictions. But we currently lack rigorous evidence of their effectiveness. In a randomized study with colleagues from an intensive, focused CVI Chicago READI, we find promising, if not definitive, early results. Providing 18 months of awareness, jobs, and CBT can reduce arrests for shootings and homicides, with a benefit-cost ratio of at least 3.8 to 1. But more research is needed to better understand whether this outcome is reproducible.

Gun violence is a huge and urgent problem. While it is unclear whether the recent rise will continue, its direction and magnitude are deeply concerning. Traditional policy solutions, such as limiting access to guns or increasing aggressive policing, can reduce serious violence. But regulating access to firearms faces considerable legal and political challenges. And stop-and-frisk policing can impose very high collateral costs on communities already hardest hit by gun violence with uncertain benefits. Improving police tactics specific to gun violence, including increasing firefight resolution rates, is more likely to generate benefits that outweigh the social costs. But gun violence is a complicated problem, and no single approach will provide a complete solution. In addition to more effective policing and targeted social service programs, a range of policies could help reduce shootings and other violence, including restoring vacant urban land, regulating alcohol, lead remediation and improving education. In the long term, systemic change is likely needed to reduce the concentrated disadvantage that characterizes neighborhoods where gun violence is most acute. Investing in effective strategies to reduce shootings at the individual and community level would protect young people from serious harm, reduce a stark racial disparity in access to basic safety, and strengthen the cities of the Americas. Further research into the types of programs that can achieve these changes, and for whom, is a high priority that would help save lives.

