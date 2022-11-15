France signs agreement to prevent British asylum seekers from crossing channels | migration news





The new deal aims to see more police patrols in France to prevent people trying to cross the English Channel into Britain.

French and British home ministers have signed an agreement that would see more police-patrolled beaches in northern France. An attempt to prevent people from trying to cross the English Channel in small boats.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and British Home Secretary Suela Braberman signed the agreement in Paris on Monday.

The UK government has agreed to pay France around 72.2 million euros ($75 million) in 2022-2023. Beach.

This includes more use of drones and night vision equipment to help police detect crossings, as well as 350 gendarmes and police guarding beaches in Calais and Dunkirk.

The agreement includes proposals to combat crime across migration routes, and the two ministers agreed that their countries would collect information from blocked asylum seekers to help tackle smuggling networks.

A specific target for intercepting boats was not included in the agreement.

go to patrol number

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the deal would represent a 40 per cent increase in patrol personnel and for the first time British officials would be brought into French operations to enhance coordination and efficiency of our operations.

He said the agreement would lay the groundwork for greater cooperation in the coming months.

The UK receives fewer asylum seekers than many European countries, including Italy, France and Germany, but thousands of people from all over the world travel to northern France every year to cross the Channel.

Some want to go to the UK because they have friends or family there, others because they can speak English or because they think they will be able to find a job there.

In recent years, the number of people trying to cross the strait in dinghys and other small craft has increased dramatically as authorities have cracked down on other routes, such as bus stowaways.

a dangerous trip

Up from 28,000 in 2021 and 8,500 in 2020, so far this year more than 40,000 people have made the perilous journey across the world’s busiest sea routes.

In November 2021, dozens of people died, including 27 people whose smuggling boat capsized.

Britain and France have long debated how to stop human trafficking gangs organizing travel.

In an attempt to deter the crossing, the British government announced a controversial plan to send people arriving in small boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda, a plan that would stop people from crossing the straits and shatter the smuggling gang’s business model. .

Critics say the plan is immoral and unrealistic and is being challenged by the courts.

Critics have also criticized the British government for its inability to process asylum applications quickly and confine thousands of people in overcrowded detention centers and makeshift accommodations.

A comprehensive approach is needed

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the UK Refugee Council, said enforcement action would do little to prevent desperate people from attempting dangerous crossings.

He said the government should take a more inclusive approach and create an orderly, fair and humane asylum system that recognizes that the majority of those making the perilous journey are refugees fleeing for their lives.

We must face this as a global problem that cannot be solved by crackdown alone.

