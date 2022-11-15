US dollar gains ground as investors focus on Fed’s future path





Euro Hits 3-Month High Against Fed’s Dollar Waller: CPI Last Week Was ‘Just A Data Point’

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar rose against the yen and the euro on Monday but fell from its daily highs as investors bet on a slower pace of trading. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in the future.

The dollar index rose less than expected in October and prompted bets for slower gains.

While the greenback appeared to benefit earlier Monday from hawkish investor readings of Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s weekend comments, it lost ground as the session progressed as hopes for Investors for slower increases were renewed by comments from Fed Vice Chairman Lael Brainard on Monday.

Waller said on Sunday that the Fed may now start to consider a slower rate hike, but warned that the inflation data was “just one data point” and that more readings are needed for further reading. show a convincing slowdown in price gains.

While Brainard pointed out in an interview with Bloomberg that the Fed still has work to do, it signaled that it would likely ease its pace of tightening as soon as it determines how high borrowing costs need to be and for how long. how long to bring inflation down.

“Markets here are really starting to price in the top of the Fed cycle,” said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto, pointing to last week’s U.S. inflation as a solid base. to believe that it might drop.

And he noted that Brainard’s comments boosted sentiment in equities, which weighed on the dollar on Monday.

“Now that the end of this tightening cycle has become a little clearer to investors and there is more confidence that equity markets can continue to improve, this is likely to undermine the US dollar to some extent. “, did he declare.

“We were looking for at least some moderation in the USD rally. It seems to be building now and the magnitude of the moves over the past week suggests the USD may be on the verge of some loosening in the near term at least.”

Investors had seen Waller’s comments as cold water on hopes for a “swift Fed recalibration,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.

That had helped the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies including the euro, yen and pound, climb as much as 0.93% to 107.274 before down to last trade up 0.4% at 106.73.

The euro was last down 0.01% against the dollar at $1.0342, after hitting a three-month high of $1.0368.

EUROUSD

ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday the central bank should keep raising rates but should avoid excessive tightening as it could destroy productive capacity and worsen an economic slowdown. .

Data had shown on Monday that eurozone industrial production rose much more than expected in September, and August output was also revised higher. Economists said that could be partly because manufacturers ramped up production ahead of the energy disruptions this winter.

The pound edged out UK Chancellor Jeremy Gaunt’s fall statement on Thursday, when he is expected to announce tax hikes and spending cuts. The pound fell 0.55% to $1.1770, after rising 4% in the previous two sessions, touching its highest level since late August on Friday.

Cryptocurrencies remained in turmoil after the fall of FTX. The crypto exchange’s token was down 7.8% on the day at $1.308, representing a 95% drop on a monthly basis.

Bitcoin had fallen as low as $15,784 earlier on Monday before recovering somewhat. It was last down 0.18% at $16,280.

China’s onshore yuan hit a nearly two-month high against the dollar, coinciding with official guidance from its central bank and a broad increase in Chinese market sentiment on measures to help its struggling real estate sector and a decision to relax some of the strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Elsewhere, the dollar was last up 0.79% against the yen at 139.92 after hitting 140.79 earlier.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars regained lost ground after falling sharply against the greenback.

Currency rates at 3:27 p.m. (2027 GMT)

Reporting by Sinad Carew in New York, Joice Alves in London; Editing by Alison Williams, Paul Simao and Lisa Shumaker

