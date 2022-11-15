British government expresses concern over Korean Air-Asiana merger





You could be half a globe away from the home bases of both airlines. However, the British government has expressed concern over the planned merger between Korean Air and Asiana Airlines in South Korea. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement released on Monday that the buyout could increase passenger prices between London and Seoul and affect the availability and cost of freight services.

With no British airlines flying to the Korean Peninsula, Korean Air and Asiana Airlines are the only two airlines operating non-stop services between London and Seoul. So, if the two companies merge, the only competition they will face will be the airlines that offer stopover connections, for example Emirates, Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa. CMA, meanwhile, said its investigation found it to be a “much weaker option” for customers.

Colin Raftery, Senior Mergers Director, CMA, said:

“Korean Air and Asiana Airlines are the two major players on the London-Seoul route, and the deal puts British customers and businesses at risk of overpaying their odds or receiving low-quality service. Korean Air and Asiana Airlines do not address our concerns. If not, the transaction will proceed with a more in-depth investigation.”

In 2019, before the pandemic, about 150,000 people traveled between the two capitals. Demand has contracted in the aftermath of Corona 19, but is expected to rebound in the near future.

Cargo race at stake

CMA also raised concerns about the impact on air freight. Both airlines are the main providers of direct cargo services between the UK and Korea. And despite the apparent presence of indirect route providers, merging the two airlines is likely to incur higher costs for British businesses transporting products to and from Korea.

More precisely, the main concerns of CMA relate to:

Air passenger service on the London-Seoul route. Air freight service between Europe and Korea for customers transporting cargo from the UK to Korea. Air freight service between Korea and Europe for customers transporting cargo from Korea to the UK.

Why Overseas Approvals Matter

The Korea-Asiana deal was allowed in Australia mainly due to competition between Qantas and JetStar on the Sydney-Seoul route. Meanwhile, it needs to be approved by US, Chinese, Japanese and EU authorities. A merger between two Korean companies may sound odd, but it’s standard procedure in a market where airlines are actively examining the impact they have on customers. For example, a deal between Air Canada and Air Transat was canceled in April 2021 after the European Commission signaled it would not approve it.

What are your thoughts on British concerns about the Korean Air/Asiana merger? Click the blue button below to add a comment.

Korean Air

IATA/ICAO code: KE/KAL

Airline type: full service airline

Hub: Incheon International Airport

Established Year: 1969

Alliance: SkyTeam

CEO: Joe Walter

Country: South Korea

Asiana Airlines

IATA/ICAO code: OZ/AAR

Airline type: full service airline

Hub: Incheon International Airport

Established Year: 1988

Alliance: Star Alliance

CEO: Han Chang-soo

Country: South Korea

