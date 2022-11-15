US to open investigation into murder of Shireen Abu Akleh: Reports | Israelo-Palestinian conflict





The United States informed Israeli authorities that it had decided to open its own investigation into the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, several Israeli and American media reported, citing unidentified sources.

According to a report by Axios on Monday, the US Department of Justice informed its Israeli counterpart that the FBI was opening an investigation into the incident.

Abu Akleh was shot dead by Israeli forces while covering a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in May. The Al Jazeera correspondent, who was 51, was an American citizen and one of the world’s best-known journalists on the conflict.

The scope of a US investigation, as well as the consequences that could flow from it, remain unclear. A spokesman for the US Department of Justice declined to comment when contacted by Al Jazeera on Monday.

But Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel would not cooperate with an outside investigation into Abu Akleh’s murder. The US Department of Justice’s decision to investigate the tragic death of Shireen Abu Akleh was wrong, Gantz wrote on Twitter.

The decision by the US Department of Justice to investigate the tragic death of Shireen Abu Akleh is wrong. The IDF conducted a professional and independent investigation, which was presented to US officials with whom details were shared.

Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) November 14, 2022

I have let the American representatives know that we stand by the [Israeli armys] military, that we will not cooperate with an external investigation, and will not allow interference with internal investigations, he also tweeted.

The information released Monday comes less than two weeks after Israeli voters voted in favor of a right-wing coalition that will bring former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back to power.

Constitutional lawyer and former Justice Department official Bruce Fein said the decision to launch an FBI investigation into Abu Akleh’s murder means US authorities have credible evidence about what happened.

There is credible evidence of the FBI’s opinion, based on things that have fallen into the public domain regardless of Israel’s reluctance to believe a crime was committed, namely an assassination, Fein told AlJazeera.

And two, there has to be credible evidence in my opinion that an American citizen, who might have dual citizenship, is the one who pulled the trigger.

Fein said that while Israel might be quick to refuse to cooperate with the investigation, the United States has many tools, including military aid and regional geopolitics, to pressure its ally in the Middle East. These types of levers can change Israelis’ minds, he said.

Position of the Biden administrations

Al Jazeeras Mike Hanna, reporting from Washington, said details remained unclear Monday on what a US investigation would entail, as well as its potential effects on US-Israeli relations.

We do not know what the nature of the engagement, if any, was between US authorities and the [Israelis]Hanna said. That would be the key question to what extent the United States has maintained dialogue with Israel over the death of Shireen Abu Akleh.

The situation [is] very murky at the moment given the lack of information we are getting from the Ministry of Justice.

A US investigation into the murder would mark a U-turn from the initial position of President Joe Bidens’ administration.

Despite numerous calls from US lawmakers for a Washington-led investigation, the US State Department has previously ruled out opening an investigation into the incident. Instead, US officials stressed that Israel could investigate its own troops.

Abu Akleh’s murder has sparked international outrage and calls for justice from press freedom advocates.

Dozens of US lawmakers, including some staunch Israel supporters, have signed letters urging Biden and his top aides to hold the case to account. One of the letters called for an FBI investigation.

In September, the Israeli government said it would not conduct a criminal investigation into the incident after releasing a public assessment indicating that there is a strong possibility that one of its soldiers shot Abu Akleh but that it was accidental.

Video footage, multiple witnesses and multiple investigations by independent media have shown that there were no armed Palestinians in the area where Abu Akleh and other journalists were standing before Israeli soldiers began their attack. to shoot on.

After months of calling for accountability and saying the killers of journalists should be prosecuted, the Biden administration changed its tune after Israel’s September statement, and American public pressure for accountability has died down.

Instead, the State Department urged Israel to review its rules of engagement to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future, a request later publicly denied by Israeli leaders.

Late step

Meanwhile, rights advocates have welcomed reports from a US investigation.

This is an important and late step towards accountability for ongoing Israeli abuses, Democracy for the Arab World Now, a Washington, DC-based human rights group, said on Twitter.

Robert Mahoney of the Committee to Protect Journalists said Monday that while Israel has powerful allies and political influence in the United States, Washington also has influence in a state it backs with nearly $4 billion in funding. aid per year.

It can do more than give Israel a slap on the wrist from the podiums of press conferences. This may put pressure on Israel to agree to an FBI or other independent investigation, Mahoney wrote in an op-ed for The Hill.

The Abu Akleh family says Shireen Abu Akleh was murdered. Israel denies it. Without a thorough and independent investigation by a credible agency like the FBI, we will never know and journalists, even those wearing press vests, will continue to be potential targets.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, who has issued calls for a Washington-led investigation into the killing, described the possible investigation as a late but necessary and important step in the pursuit of justice and accountability in the case.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib also welcomed the reports and urged the FBI and Justice Department to take all possible steps to ensure this investigation is conducted in a transparent, credible and impartial manner.

The opening of an investigation by the FBI is the first step towards real accountability for Shireen’s murder and it is long overdue. Unsurprisingly, the Israeli government is already refusing to cooperate.

Congressman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) November 14, 2022

