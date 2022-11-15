Britain withdraws troops from Mali earlier than planned – POLITICO





LONDON Britain is withdrawing its troops from Mali six months ahead of schedule despite rising Islamic activity in the region.

British Armed Forces Secretary James Heappey said the 300-man British contingent involved in the United Nations MINUSMA peacebuilding mission in Mali would end its three-year deployment in the West African country early.

Britain’s decision follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement in February of a troop transfer from Mali to Niger, and Germany’s decision in August to halt military missions to Mali as well.

The UN mission, made up of around 12,000 peacekeepers, was meant to stabilize Mali and help the transitional government organize elections in 2024 after a military coup in 2020. British troops deployed to Gao in eastern Mali in 2020.

Since 2012, Mali has been fighting a jihadist insurgency against groups linked to al Qaeda or the Islamic State. More recently, the country’s military leaders have turned to the Kremlin-linked Wagner mercenary group to maintain order.

Bamako is to blame for all this, Heappey said in a statement to the House of Representatives on Monday, referring to Mali’s capital.

Two coups in three years have undermined international efforts to promote peace… We are leaving the MINUSMA mission earlier than planned and of course we mourn the way the Bamako government has made it difficult for well-intentioned nations to stay there.

The Wagner Group conducts a range of activities in several African countries, including intelligence gathering and regime protection, Heappey called the mercenary company a gang of human rights abusers.

Officials from the EU, Britain, West Africa and the UN are expected to meet Monday and Tuesday in Accra, Ghana, to discuss future actions in the region. Burkina’s government has suffered two coups in eight months as it struggles to quell ongoing Islamist insurgents.

The real challenge now is to go after the Burkina rebellion, Heappey said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-withdraw-british-armed-forces-mali-six-months-advance/

