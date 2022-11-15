South Korea’s defense minister presents four results of his trip to the United States





Earlier this month, I co-chaired the Annual Security Consultative Meeting between the Republic of Korea and the United States in Washington, D.C., the event was in its 54th year and involving the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The SCM functions as a ministerial-level defense advisory body and has served as a symbol of the South Korea-US alliance. It was launched to bolster bilateral security consultations following North Korea’s capture of the U.S. naval intelligence vessel Pueblo in 1968, and played a key role as the South Korea-United States alliance United has become the most exemplary alliance in the world.

It should be noted that this year, the SCM took place when the security situation was more complex and serious than ever. Russia threatens to use its nuclear weapons as aggression in Ukraine continues, heightening nuclear war fears of non-nuclear states. Meanwhile, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is exploiting the chaotic situation facing the international community, using it as a window of opportunity to advance North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.

Kim Jong Un carried out numerous ballistic missile launches and raised tension on the Korean peninsula to the maximum, passing a new law on nuclear forces policy and declaring the first use of nuclear weapons. Such provocations by the Kim regime pose a serious threat to the security and stability not only of the Korean Peninsula, but also of the region and the world.

Over these years, the SCM, South Korea, and the United States have shared an in-depth discussion to further deepen and develop options for deterrence and response to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, as well as the South Korea-US alliance, as part of the common vision of pursuing a comprehensive comprehensive strategic alliance. The main achievements of this SCM year can be summarized in the following four points:

First, South Korea and the United States pledged to deepen their cooperation in various areas to build capabilities that implement the United States’ extensive deterrence commitment to the Korean Peninsula, while noting that the he 2022 nuclear posture review, recently released by the U.S. Department of Defense, made it clear that any nuclear attack by North Korea would lead to the end of [the Kim] regime. The two nations also pledged to increase the credibility of the United States’ extensive deterrence engagement through the rapid and effective use of American strategic assets, while monitoring North Korea’s nuclear and missile provocations.

Second, the two countries shared the view of expanding combined exercises and training events to strengthen the Fight Tonight alliance’s readiness posture against North Korean threats. Both sides noted that this year’s Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, conducted and merged with the South Korean government’s wartime readiness exercise, signifies a full restoration of the combined theater-level exercise that had been reduced and deferred over the past five years. We also assessed that various combined field training exercises, held in conjunction with Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield, made a significant contribution to solidifying a strong combined defense posture. Based on these accomplishments, we are committed to further building substantial capabilities in the execution of combined South Korea-U.S. operations in 2023 by expanding combined field training exercises at the regimental or above, including combined amphibious exercise Ssang Yong.

U.S. and South Korean forces are participating in Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield in August 2022. (Courtesy of the South Korean Ministry of Defense)

Third, the two nations agreed to promote the role of the alliance for freedom, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world. In particular, the South Korean Ministry of National Defense and the United States Department of Defense have pledged to carry out close consultations as South Korea develops its Indo-Pacific strategic framework and establishes an action plan in the field. of the defense ; they also pledged to coordinate to develop defense cooperation with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as well as with Pacific island countries. Meanwhile, the two countries assessed the progress of trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan to respond to North Korean threats, and agreed to continue to strengthen the security cooperation through efforts such as information sharing, high-level political consultations and trilateral exercises.

Fourth, the two nations are committed to close coordination on North Korean policy to facilitate the denuclearization of North Korea. Last August, the South Korean government offered its bold initiative to North Korea. The bold move aims to strongly deter the North Korean nuclear threat, deter North Korean nuclear development through international sanctions and pressure, and steer North Korea on the path to denuclearization through dialogue and diplomacy. This is also in line with US overtures to North Korea, which keep the door open for dialogue and seek diplomatic solutions, while ensuring deterrence based on the South Korea-US alliance. Secretary Austin expressed strong support for the bold move by the South Korean government. South Korea and the United States shared a common understanding of the need for close political coordination between the two nations in order to accomplish denuclearization by changing North Korea’s perspective, and both countries committed to continue relevant discussions.

This year, the SCM was the first for the Yoon administration, underscoring the importance of the South Korea-US alliance as the backbone of South Korean security policy. Dynamic developments for the alliance were already foreseen thanks to many achievements to date, including the South Korea-US summit in May, the defense ministerial meetings held twice this year, and the consultation and expanded deterrence strategy that was reactivated after years of hiatus. I believe that this year’s SCM reflected the continued momentum for a stronger alliance, reaffirmed South Korea’s unwavering commitment to security with the United States, and laid a a solid stepping stone for the alliance, as it promotes peace and prosperity not only on the Korean peninsula, but also in the Indo-Pacific and the world.

The year 2023 holds deep significance, marking the 70th anniversary of the Armistice Agreement and the Mutual Defense Treaty. At the end of the SCM, Secretary Austin and I pledged to make 2023 a historic year that marks another great leap forward for the alliance. I once again renew my determination to deepen and develop the South Korea-US alliance into a comprehensive global strategic alliance that safeguards the common values ​​of freedom, democracy, human rights and statehood. by right. I am grateful to the people of South Korea and the United States and to the international community for their support for the development of the alliance.

Jong Sup Lee is the South Korean Defense Minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/opinion/commentary/2022/11/14/south-koreas-defense-minister-lays-out-four-results-from-trip-to-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos