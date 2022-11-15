Applications to represent Motorsport UK at the FIA ​​Karting Academy Trophy open





Applications are now open to represent Motorsport UK at the 2023 FIA Karting Academy Trophy, the prestigious international championship for 1,214 year olds.

The FIA ​​Karting Academy Trophy is a unique competition designed to pit the best young kart racers from around the world against each other on equal terms. Drivers are randomly assigned to karts with OTK chassis and equipped with OK-Junior category Vortex engines and controlled tires.

Motorsport UK have an impressive record in the competition, with the last three delegates finishing in the top 10. In 2023, the National Governing Body will once again guide and support selected drivers in preparation for flying the Union Jack in international competition. compete.

The FIA ​​Karting Academy will be held three times between May and July next year, and the date and venue will be confirmed soon by FIA (Fdration Internationale de l’Automobile).

Dan Parker, Karting Manager, Motorsport UK, said: “The FIA ​​Karting Academy provides a unique opportunity for drivers to represent Motorsport UK on the global karting stage. Competing against the world’s best junior karting drivers and giving drivers the opportunity to master Europe’s best karting tracks is an invaluable experience for developing a driver’s career.

The equipment provided ensures that the FIA ​​Karting Academy Championship is a true test of drivers. The list of previous winners speaks for itself and Motorsport UK has an impressive track record of results in a competition that has seen many of today’s future and present stars compete.

The 2023 FIA Karting Academy will have a two-phase selection process in the new year to find young drivers to represent the country. Phase 1 includes fitness and simulator testing, and Phase 2 is an actual kart driving assessment.

Applications from entrants with experience competing in Wera Tools British Kart Championships activities in Championships without a Motorsport UK license will not be considered. Competitors must also hold a valid British passport, hold (or be eligible to hold) relevant international competition licenses and participant licenses, and be financially able to commit to the entire competition.

Eligible drivers must be born in 2009, 2010 or 2011, be at least 12 years old (or reach their 12th birthday in 2023) and up to 14 years old (not reach their 15th birthday before December 31, 2023). not). .

Drivers who have scored points in FIA Karting European or World Championship OK-Junior events in the previous and/or current year are not eligible to compete in the FIA ​​Karting Academy Trophy.

To apply, drivers must complete the online application by clicking here by Monday, December 19, 2022. After the deadline, a panel of judges will review applications and contact shortlisted drivers shortly. Applications must be submitted with parent/guardian permission, but drivers are encouraged to complete their own applications.

If you have any questions, please contact [email protected] You can read more about the FIA ​​Karting Academy Trophy here.

