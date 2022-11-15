UK and International Partners Announce Additional Sanctions Against Iranian Officials





Britain and its international partners have announced joint sanctions against Iranian officials who are leading a violent crackdown in Iran.

Protests continue across Iran following the tragic death on 10 October of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by British-sanctioned so-called morality police. Iranian authorities responded with violence to the protests, killing hundreds and injuring thousands.

The UK’s foreign secretary announced that the UK will nominate communications minister Isa Zarepoor, local law enforcement and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials, who were involved in and ordered the suppression of the protests.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

These sanctions target officials within the Iranian regime who are responsible for egregious human rights violations.

Together with our partners, we have sent a clear message to the Iranian regime that it must stop the violent crackdown on protests and respect freedom of expression.

Iranians couldn’t be clearer. It is time for the regime to stop blaming outside actors and listen to the voices of the people.

Zarepour and Vahid Mohammad Naser Majid (Chief of Iranian Cyber ​​Police) were charged with blocking the Internet in Iran, including disabling Whatsapp and Instagram, and banning the use of Google Play apps and virtual private networks (VPNs).

According to regime officials, their actions are part of a broader crackdown on freedom of expression in Iran, which includes the arrest and detention of more than 40 journalists and Iranian girls sent to psychological centers for protesting their right to choose what to wear. .

Twenty-two other Iranian political and security officials were appointed today in the following provinces in response to continued brutal violence against protesters.

Sistan and Baluchestan: On 30 September, more than 80 people were reported dead in the city of Zahedan. Today, the UK has sanctioned:

Ahmad Taheri (Former Sistan and Baluchestan Law Enforcement Forces Chief) Mahmoud Saadati (Former Zahedan Law Enforcement Force Chief) Hossein Maroufi (Sistan and Baluchestan IRGC Deputy Mobilization Coordinator) Ahmad Shafahi (Military Commander Hossein Modarres Khiabani (Chief) Governor Tan and Baluchestan)

Kurdistan: Protests were brutally suppressed across the province, including in the city of Sanandaj and Saqqez, home of Mahsa Aminis. Today, the UK has sanctioned:

Ali Azadi (Chief of Law Enforcement of Kurdistan) Ali Reza Moradi (Chief of Law Enforcement of Sanandaji) Ali Sayed Safari (Chief of Law Enforcement of Sakez) Abbas Abdi (Chief of Law Enforcement of Dibandare) Sereng Hossein Rajabpour (Commander of Basij in Bijar) Morteza Mir Aghaei (Commander Basij of Sanandaj) Esmaeil Zarei Kousha (Governor of Kurdistan) Sardar Seyed Sadegh Hosseini (Senior Commander of IRGC in Kurdistan)

TEHRAN: At Sharif University in Tehran, Iranian security services barricaded students inside the university building, using live ammunition and tear gas. Today, the UK has sanctioned:

Hossein Rahimi (Chief of Tehran Law Enforcement Force) Hassan Hasanzadeh (Senior Commander of Tehran IRGC)

These sanctions prevent individuals on the list from traveling to the UK and all assets stored in the UK are frozen.

Britain has already designated senior security and political personnel and morality police for their role in the Iranian protests.

The foreign minister also convened Iran’s Supreme Court last week to make it clear that Britain does not tolerate foreign threats.

Full list of persons nominated Issa Zarepour, Minister of Information and Communications Ahmad Taheri, Former Sistan and Baluchestan State Law Enforcement Force Chief Mahmoud Saadati, Former Zahedan (Sistan and Baluchestan State) Law Enforcement Force Chief Manouchehr Amanollahi, Hossein Rahimi Chaharmahal State Law Chief Law Enforcement Force Tehran Ali Azadi Head of Kurdistan State Law Enforcement Force Abbas Abdi Dibandare (State of Kurdistan) Chief of Law Enforcement Force Ali Safari, Saqqez (State of Kurdistan) Chief of Law Enforcement Force Ali-Reza Moradi, Sanandaj (State of Kurdistan) Law Enforcement Morteza Mirzai, Chief of the Military District; Alborz State Law Enforcement Force Commander Hossein Maroufi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mobilization Deputy Coordinator in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Ahmad Shafahi, IRGC Commander Salman Corps in Sistan and Baluchistan Province Sardar Seyed Sadegh Hosseini, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Kurdistan Province Garrison (IRGC) Senior Commander Hossein Rajabpour, Bijar (Basij Commander, Kurdistan Province) Morteza Aghaei, Basij Commander Sanandaj (Kurdistan Province) Sardar Gholamhossein Mohammadi Asl, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Senior Commander, Ardabil Province Hasan Hassanzadeh, Tehran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Senior Commander Hossein Modarres Khiabani, Sistan and Baluchestan Province Es Governor maeil Zarei Kousha, Governor of Kurdistan Governor General Vahid Mohammad Naser Majid Provincial Cyber ​​Police

