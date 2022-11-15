CNY judge plans to delay opening of 1,200 ballots that could impact US Congress and New York Senate races





Syracuse, NY A central New York judge heard last-minute arguments Monday afternoon pushing to delay the opening of more than 1,200 sworn ballots that could sway a state Senate race and have an impact on the race for the 22nd congressional district.

State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte said he would issue a ruling, likely Tuesday morning, just hours before the Onondaga and Oswego County Election Commissions plan to start counting. affidavit ballots.

If he orders the process to be delayed, it will impact all races in Onondaga County, including close races for U.S. Congress (Francis Conole vs. Brandon Williams) and Sheriff (Toby Shelley vs. Esteban Gonzalez) .

The race for Congress is one of the few nationally watched races that will help determine which political party will control the House of Representatives.

The challenge was brought by an attorney for Republican Senate candidate Rebecca Shiroff in her challenge against incumbent Democrat John Mannion in the 50th District. Shiroff had a 396-vote lead after Election Day, with a few absentees and affidavit ballots to count.

It was the sworn ballots that took center stage during a roughly 30-minute hearing on Monday afternoon.

Sworn ballots are cast by people who find it difficult to vote on election day, sometimes by their doing and sometimes not. They are allowed to sign an affidavit stating that they are legally voting and then to vote, the validity of which is checked after the fact.

But revisions to state election law earlier this year changed the way affidavit ballots are reviewed. In the past, an election board provided detailed information about each ballot to candidates, who could then object to the ballots on an individual basis.

This year, however, the Onondaga and Oswego County Boards of Elections say they are following the new law in not providing the same information on each affidavit ballot to parties. They cite new provisions that prevent candidates from participating in the validation or invalidation process of each ballot.

Instead, the councils — which each have Democratic and Republican commissioners — plan to do that work themselves. Parties can observe the process, but will not have the ability to object as in the past.

Shiroff’s lawyer, John Ciampoli, argued that the new law was negligently drafted and was not meant to remove candidates from the affidavit ballot review process. He cited an older section of the election law that he said still allowed candidates to participate in contesting ballots by affidavit.

Ciampoli asked the judge to delay reviewing the affidavit ballots until both sides receive the same information as before the new law was passed.

The judge seemed to take note of Ciampolis’s concern: how could candidates (and voters) be sure there was no fraud if candidates were unable to object to the course of the process?

What prevents ballots that should not be cast and counted from being cast and counted if the candidates are not allowed to participate in the process? he wondered aloud.

On the other hand, election commission lawyers argued that the new law was clearly drafted to do just that: leave decisions on affidavit ballots solely to bipartisan election staff commissions.

The state board of elections had its own disagreement, with the Republican commissioners agreeing with Shiroff that candidates should be involved, and the Democratic commissioners agreeing with Mannion that the board of elections had to do the exams.

A lawyer for Mannion also argued that such a legal challenge to the law was too late. After all, several elections have been held since the law went into effect earlier this year without successful legal challenges.

But Ciampoli noted that parties were allowed to object to individual mail-in votes. Why couldn’t candidates object to affidavit ballots?

DelConte, who chaired the 2020 legal challenge in the race between U.S. Representative Claudia Tenney and Anthony Brindisi, said he would likely need the night to consider his decision.

But he said he would likely decide before Oswego County begins opening 287 affidavit ballots at 10 a.m. Onondaga County is expected to begin opening about 1,000 ballots at 1 p.m.

It’s very difficult, he said, thanking the lawyers for their arguments. Were (review) a new law on a rapid fire basis.

Writer Douglass Dowty can be reached at [email protected] or (315) 470-6070.

