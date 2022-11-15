The United States and China, the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters, resume climate talks





Climate envoys from the United States and China have resumed formal negotiations after President Biden and China’s Xi Jinping reached an agreement Monday at the Group of 20 summit, the White House said, paving the way for a largest reduction in greenhouse gases of the two largest countries in the world. transmitters.

Beijing suspended climate talks in August in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)’s visit to Taiwan.

Monday’s agreement is one of the most important outcomes of a high-stakes, three-hour meeting between world leaders in Indonesia. It comes as diplomats from around the world gather at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt, known as COP27. The United States and China are usually the two most important negotiators at the annual meeting, but delegates said China was unusually quiet amid the talks freeze, raising doubts about success.

The two leaders agreed to empower key senior officials to maintain communication and deepen constructive efforts on these and other issues, according to an official White House reading of the one-on-one talks in Bali. , in Indonesia.

The Washington Post previously reported that Biden administration officials pushed for the two leaders to discuss climate change and potentially resolve the freeze, hoping it would help ease negotiations in Egypt.

The first in-person exchange between Biden and Xi was designed to ease tensions between world powers. Administration officials have seen climate change as one of the few areas where leaders share common interests.

White House officials, in their reading of the meeting, ranked it first among several transnational challenges that Biden told Xi their countries needed to work on together. The list also included global economic stability and health security.

Yes, our envoys [are] Speaking, a National Security Council spokeswoman said of the resumption of climate talks. But, she said, the United States will see what China is willing to do to make real progress.

At the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year, the US and China jolted negotiators with a surprise announcement that the two countries would work together to slow global warming this decade and ensure the Glasgow talks succeed. to significant progress.

China’s special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said a year ago that as superpowers, the two countries had a special obligation to work together to make the world a peaceful and sustainable place.

But Xies’ team had only been able to have informal conversations with U.S. delegates recently, and special climate envoy John F. Kerry said publicly in September that he was emailing Xie and had no received no response. White House officials said they were frustrated that progress with China had stalled since last year, and Biden used part of his speech at this year’s event to criticize China. , without naming her, for a history of funding coal projects overseas.

Observers and delegates in Egypt said there was no clear momentum towards an ambitious deal at COP27. By resuming talks, the United States and China could use their leverage to spur other countries to step up their climate ambition, said Ani Dasgupta, president of the World Resources Institute.

I think it’s very important, very positive, he said. From our perspective, not only are they the biggest emitters, but that matters for what happens in the rest of the negotiations.

Biden’s recent criticism of China was that it and other countries should be willing to invest more money internationally for clean energy development. But at the same time, US officials have tried to defend themselves against accusations that Washington has failed to provide enough money for international aid.

Pushing developing countries to pay for the irreversible damage of climate change, a class of impacts known as loss and damage, was a major focus of COP27.

Low-income country negotiators say industrialized countries should pay for emissions that have hurt countries that contribute least to climate change. A dramatic increase in extreme weather and unfulfilled climate promises has led to increased pressure on countries like the United States, which have resisted funding and brought the issue to the fore at COP27. The official conference agenda includes an item on loss and damage.

The United Nations on Monday released draft text outlining options for what a loss and damage agreement might look like. According to the documents, this would begin a two-year process of talks and would not immediately include funding.

The draft text describes two possible outcomes: a financing mechanism that will enter into force by November 2024 or, on the same date, a decision on the types of financing arrangements that could work in the context of the Paris agreement. on the 2015 climate. The two options will be negotiated again this week.

This step would be another victory for developing countries, observers said. Rich countries have been reluctant to accept such payments due to concerns about liability. Getting rich countries to agree to a specific funding mechanism would at least clarify how such a system would work, although many things would still be up for negotiation.

Evan Halper contributed to this report.

