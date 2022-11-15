Giving businesses UK product marking flexibility





The government will continue to recognize CE product marking in the UK for the next two years, saving companies costs and eliminating potential disruptions by allowing companies to use the UKCA or CE marking. Review future product marking plans to minimize costs and burdens. long term business

Business Secretary Grant Shapps made the announcement today (Monday 14th November).

UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking was introduced as part of the UK’s own strong regulatory framework. Indicates that a product complies with product safety regulations designed to protect consumers.

However, given the difficult economic situation created by changes in supply and demand following the pandemic, as well as Putin’s war in Ukraine and the high energy prices associated with it, the government does not want to burden businesses with meeting the original requirements (December 2022 31 days). deadline.

The government will continue to recognize the CE marking for two years, allowing companies to prepare for the UKCA marking by 31 December 2024. Companies can also use the UKCA marking, giving them flexibility in choosing which marking to apply.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said:

The government has decided to remove barriers to businesses so that they can fulfill their top priorities, such as providing quality customer service, supporting growth and supporting their employees.

This move will give businesses the breathing room and flexibility they need at this critical time and ensure that future systems for product safety marking will be fit for purpose, providing consumers with the highest standards without harming businesses.

To support manufacturers, the government is reviewing a broader product safety framework to minimize the burden on businesses while keeping systems up-to-date with new innovative methods such as electronic labeling.

As part of that, the government will make it easier than ever for businesses to apply product marking.

The package gives thousands of businesses, including electronics and lift manufacturers, additional time to focus on spurring growth and creating jobs, while providing flexibility in how they meet their legal obligations.

There are other rules for medical devices, construction products, cable cars, transportable pressure equipment, drone systems, rail products and marine equipment. Government ministries responsible for these sectors are taking sector-specific actions.

UKCA marking applies to most products that previously required CE marking, known as new access products, in addition to aerosols that previously required reverse epsilon marking.

The UKCA marking is now available, but this extension means companies can choose to use the CE marking until 31 December 2024.

This comes with measures to reduce product retesting and labeling costs.

To reduce labeling costs, until 31 December 2027, allow companies to affix the UKCA mark and include importer information for products from EEA countries in accompanying documents or labels.

It also allows manufacturers to use conformity assessment activities for the CE marking conducted up to 31 December 2024 as the basis for the UKCA marking until 31 December 2027.

To extend the deadline, the Government today introduced a second bill to Parliament to implement these measures, subject to parliamentary approval.

From 1 January 2021, companies can use the UKCA mark to demonstrate compliance with product standards in England, Scotland and Wales.

Under the terms of the Protocol, Northern Ireland will continue to recognize the CE marking for goods placed on the Northern Irish market. They must use the UKNI marking if they use a UK conformity assessment body to test their products.

The government has published a database of UK Market Conformity Assessment Bodies that companies can use to identify appropriate bodies to certify their products.

To find out which regulations apply to your product, businesses should read Product Safety for Businesses: A to Z in Industry, a guide issued by the Office for Product Safety and Standards.

