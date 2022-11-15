Republicans to House Control Seat in US Midterm Elections | 2022 US Midterm Elections





Republicans were poised to take control of the US House of Representatives after a wave of races was called for them on Monday.

The party had expected a landslide victory in the lower house of Congress due to high inflation and dissatisfaction with the Biden administration. But there was surprisingly strong support for Democrats, who have controlled the House since 2019.

Even if Republicans claim victory in the House, they are likely to have the narrowest margin of the 21st century rivaling 2001 when they had a nine-seat majority.

Nearly a week after the midterm elections, three race calls in California and New York have pushed Republicans to 217 seats, one of the 218 needed to secure a majority.

On Monday night, Michelle Steel and Ken Calvert both won re-election in California after tight races against their Democratic rivals. Both races have become more competitive this year thanks to congressional map redrawing in California.

In New York, Republicans also retained a district that voted for Democrats in the last two presidential elections.

There are 14 races left that have yet to be called, the majority of them in California.

House Republicans gathered behind closed doors on Monday night as the fight for the speaker began. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is seeking support for the role but is expected to face objections from the right wing of his party.

Party leaders are facing a backlash following the disappointing performance in the midterm elections. McCarthy had promised big wins, with the most diverse class of Republican recruits, but voters rejected many of the more extreme candidates and election deniers beholden to Trump.

If Republicans win the House, McCarthy will face a formal vote to become president when the new Congress convenes in January.

Donald Trump is backing McCarthy as a speaker, but even his backing isn’t a guarantee. The conservative Freedom Caucus party, which generally aligns itself with Trump, demands concessions from McCarthy before giving him support. They have a long list of applications for high-profile positions on House committees to ensure they can play a role in crafting legislation.

