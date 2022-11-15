US Senate results give Democrats control. And after.





The Senate returns to work on Monday, anticipating a far different future than most senators expected when they left Washington a month ago. The Democrats, almost resigned to being in the minority in 2023, have managed to keep their majority, and they can still add a seat to their ranks.

The Democrats’ top priority is even clearer after Election Day: raising the debt ceiling and preventing economic catastrophe.

Several issues remain before the new Congress and a Republican-controlled House: codifying same-sex marriage, protecting elections with the Voter Count Act, and much more. But the Democrats’ top priority is even clearer after Election Day: raising the debt ceiling and preventing economic disaster.

Let’s be clear about the destructive fallout of not raising the debt ceiling and forcing a default. In this scenario, the government would not have enough money to cover all of its expenses. About 20% of government spending would go unfunded, according to a 2019 estimate from the Congressional Budget Office. That alone would be enough to hurt the economy, but the truly dire consequences would come from financial markets that depend on US Treasuries remaining a stable benchmark. A default would send shockwaves through global financial markets, according to the President’s Council of Economic Advisers, and would likely cause credit markets around the world to freeze and stock markets to plummet.

Even just playing chicken with the debt limit has created chaos. In 2011, House Republicans threatened the country with default unless President Barack Obama agreed to major spending cuts. Although the default was averted, the GOP’s recklessness increased government borrowing costs and lowered consumer confidence. Republicans are well aware of these dangers, which is why they helped raise the debt ceiling three times during Donald Trump’s presidency.

But with a Democrat in the White House, Republicans barely concealed their enthusiasm for putting a gun to the head of the economy. Representative Jim Banks, R-Ind., chairman of the hardline Republican study committee, described the debt limit as a major leverage point. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., the top Republican on the budget committee, called it a tool to resize the federal government. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. still the favorite to become speaker of the new House endorsed this tightrope strategy.

And yet, when the Senate withdrew before the midterms, Democrats apparently didn’t have the votes to raise the debt ceiling along party lines. With no voice to spare, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., struggled to get his caucus to move quickly at the best of times. And close observers like Adam Jentleson, who was an aide to former Democratic Senate leader Harry Reid of Nevada, believe some moderate Democrats see the debt limit debate as a way to strike a big deal on reform. social security and health insurance.

The responsible course here is to raise the debt ceiling without preconditions, preferably to a limit so high that the government does not reach it for years, if ever.

Foot-dragging Democrats are expected to revisit Tuesday’s results. Voters across the country have rejected Republicans, who have come forward most openly to overturn the country’s Democratic norms and return the nation to the instability of the Trump years. A clear majority of voters have no interest in politically induced chaos like, say, a default. They want legislators who act responsibly, and the responsible path here is to raise the debt ceiling without preconditions, preferably to a limit so high that the government won’t reach it for years, if ever.

As for a big rights deal, there is not a shred of evidence that voters are interested in the rights reforms that these senators intend to cut programs. Social security and health insurance should be strengthened and extended, not reduced.

But whatever one’s opinion of rights, linking such agreements to the debt ceiling is ridiculous. The Republican view that the party of presidents would be blamed for the economic collapse may be very twisted logic, but that doesn’t mean it’s wrong. The backlash over soaring unemployment would not be avoided by pointing the finger at the other party which controls only half of Congress. And even though voters blamed Republicans, on a more fundamental level, it’s incredibly irresponsible to risk a debt crisis now to avoid another later. If conservatives and moderates want a conversation about rights, let’s have it without holding the whole economy hostage.

Voters sent a clear message on Tuesday: They are tired of the chaos-ridden government championed by Trump and his far-right loyalists. Rushing into economic crisis a few months later would be a catastrophic misstep for Democrats. The solution is simple: Save the country; raise the debt ceiling.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/us-senate-results-put-democrats-control-rcna56986 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos