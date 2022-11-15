UK Reacts to 2030 OEM Petrol Engine Car Ban





The UK government has reaffirmed its commitment to banning new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, with a warning about plug-in hybrids with significant zero emissions that could be sold by 2035, with a rearranged target date 10 years ahead of the original. lost It comes as part of a broader 10-point plan for a green industrial revolution, unveiled in 2018 and designed to create 250,000 jobs supported by a $12 billion investment package.

The decision advances the UK’s plan to reduce its impact on climate change in the face of global pressure to decarbonize, and this new emergency comes on the heels of alarming climate change projections.

The announcement coincides with an investment of $4 billion in the UK’s charging infrastructure and battery production to support increased sales of electric vehicles, with more than 500 million available to encourage people to switch to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

In a statement released by the government, the prime minister confirmed that, after extensive consultations with car manufacturers and sellers, the UK would end sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030, 10 years earlier than planned. But by 2035, it will allow the sale of hybrid cars that can drive significant distances without carbon emissions.

To support the plan, the Prime Minister has identified a number of actions including:

$1.3 billion to accelerate the rollout of electric vehicle charging stations at homes, streets and motorways across the UK to make it easier and more convenient for people to charge their cars. Buy cheaper and incentivize more people to convert. As part of a commitment to deliver up to one billion units, approximately $500 million over the next four years will be used for the development and mass production of electric vehicle batteries. Investments in manufacturing bases including the Midlands and North East. What about existing ICE cars?

The sale of petrol and diesel engined cars will be banned, but owners will still be able to use ICE cars, with no timeline or strategy in place to remove cars sold before the deadline on UK roads.

However, the government’s announcement did not take into account the research and development currently being conducted by several manufacturers on synthetic fuels that could provide a lifeline for some ICE vehicles, particularly high-performance vehicles.

Also, OEMs are now starting to push back against loopholes in UK and European policy. It’s not claiming a case for reducing emissions, but rather the fact that most cars on the road in 2030 will still be powered by internal combustion engines.

Oliver Zipse, chairman of BMW’s board of directors, has urged Europe and the UK not to implement policies to shut down combustion engines. He then urged the UK government to review its internal combustion engine sales strategy from 2030.

His reasoning is that electrification is not a solution for everyone, that both hydrogen and electric fuel should be considered alternatives to fossil fuels, and that electrification does not provide a solution for the 280 million cars currently on the road. If you want to do something about climate change, allow e-fuel. It’s the only strategy that addresses a much bigger problem than new car sales: existing vehicles. hydrogen is the only possibility [for some] drive clean.

What bills have been enacted in the meantime?

The UK government’s latest plan is in line with other European countries that have announced plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered cars, but until then tougher emissions regulations with very limited shelf life will be imposed. Consider the investments required by manufacturers to meet them.

Luca de Meo and Carlos Tavares, CEOs of Renault and Stellantis respectively, said the investment needed to meet the proposed levels would run into billions of dollars, and the impact on greenhouse gas reductions. Why divert scarce resources to regulations that last only a few years? Tavares asked.

Renault’s and Stellantiss’ claims both rest on a purely electric strategy, and those plans are put on hold if there’s a requirement (up to 1 billion euros) to invest in what they clearly consider to be outdated technology.

The elephant in the road to reducing the auto industry’s greenhouse gas emissions has always been what to do about cars, where conventional cars and EVs simply aren’t viable options. Some are ready to be part of this conversation, but only now those who need to be heard are starting to speak out.

And while it cannot be denied that our reliance on ICE vehicles needs to be addressed, an outright ban on ICE vehicle sales is not a subtle and considered solution to the broader problem of decarbonizing personal and commercial mobility.

