EU, UK Sanction Dozens of Iranian Officials for Human Rights Violations | European Union News





The coordinated travel ban and asset freeze came after Tehran used extensive force against peaceful protesters.

The EU and Britain have imposed additional sanctions on Iran in response to Tehran’s widespread use of force against peaceful protesters.

The protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police on September 16 represent one of the boldest challenges to Iran since the 1979 revolution.

336 protesters have so far been killed in the riots and nearly 15,100 have been detained, according to the activist news agency HRANA.

We stand with the Iranian people and support the right of the Iranian people to protest peacefully and freely express their demands and views, EU Foreign Policy Director Josep Borrell said in a statement.

According to an EU statement, among those facing EU sanctions for travel bans and asset freezes are four members of the squad that arrested Amini, a senior Revolutionary Guards officer and Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi.

European Union Foreign Policy Director Josep Borrell speaks to reporters [Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP]

As German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived for a meeting with the European Union in Brussels, she gave reporters a clear message to those who believe that sanctions can oppress, intimidate and kill their own people without consequences. said to send

They can’t, she added. The world and Europe are watching.

British sanctions

Earlier on Monday, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement it was working with international partners to sanction 24 Iranian officials.

The targets of British sanctions include Iran’s Communications Minister Issa Zarepour and Cyber ​​Police Chief Vahid Mohammad Naser Majid, as well as various political and security officials, Britain said.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the sanctions target officials in the Iranian regime responsible for egregious human rights abuses.

Together with our partners, we have sent a clear message to the Iranian regime that it must stop the violent crackdown on protests and respect freedom of expression.

Britain said Zarepour and Majid were sanctioned for shutting down the internet in Iran, including disabling WhatsApp and Instagram, as part of a broader crackdown on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/11/14/eu-uk-sanction-dozens-of-iranian-officials-over-rights-abuses

