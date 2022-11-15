Liberation of Kherson a “significant achievement” for Ukraine > US Department of Defense > Defense Department News





Over the weekend, Russian forces withdrew from Kherson in Ukraine, a city of more than 280,000 people. This is a great victory for the people of Ukraine and for their military, a senior military official said during a briefing today at the Pentagon.

“The most important development over the weekend was the withdrawal of the Russian army from the city of Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro,” the official said. “As we continue to monitor, we believe Russian forces have moved to the east bank of the river and established their defensive lines, ceding a significant amount of territory to the Ukrainians to include your city of Kherson.”

The official said Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their gains and are now busy clearing obstacles and mines left by the Russians. The Ukrainians also assess the damage caused by the Russian occupiers before their departure; The official said the Russians caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure in Kherson, including water and other utility systems.

“The Russians do not seem inclined to leave the rest of occupied Ukraine, [and] there are undoubtedly tough battles still ahead,” the official said. “But the release [of] The city of Kherson is a significant achievement and a testament to the courage, determination and tenacity of the Ukrainian people and their armed forces as they fight to defend their nation. »

As winter approaches, the fighting in Ukraine may slow down. But an official said plans for US support should not slow down because that support is not based on the weather, but on what Ukrainians say they need.

“We will continue to work with them, alongside our international allies and partners, to ensure they have what they need to succeed on the battlefield,” the official said. We’re ready to do that for as long as it takes.”

The official said the department had seen some Russian missile and drone strikes slow since late October, but the Russians continued to strike civilian infrastructure, such as Ukraine’s power grid.

“Air defense continues to be a priority for Ukrainians,” the official said. “This continues to be an area for us to discuss how the United States and the international community can continue to support them with their defense needs.”

Last week, the United States announced an additional security plan for Ukraine worth $400 million. The package is part of some $18.6 billion in aid the United States has pledged to Ukraine since the unprovoked invasion of Russia began.

This presidential package included missiles for the HAWK air defense system, as well as four Avenger air defense systems and Stinger missiles. These two contributions to Ukrainian defense help them in air defense. The Avenger system, for example, can help protect against cruise missiles, helicopters, and unmanned aerial systems.

The package also included, among other things, 20,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition and protective equipment against the cold.

