California wins leave GOP poised to take control of US House





LOS ANGELES (AP) Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers on Monday, helping move the GOP into a seat to take control of the chamber while a series of congressional races in the State remained in play.

In a fierce battle in Southeast Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a district designed specifically to give Asian Americans, who make up the district’s largest group, a louder voice. at Capitol Hill. It includes the largest Vietnamese community in the country.

East of Los Angeles, Republican Representative Ken Calvert scored a victory over Democrat Will Rollins. With 80% of the votes counted, Calvert, the longest-serving Republican in the California congressional delegation, established a nearly 5,500-vote advantage in the contest.

Ten races in the state remained undecided as the vote count continued, although only a handful were considered close enough to break either way.

It takes 218 seats to control the House. Republicans have locked in 217 seats so far, with Democrats claiming 205.

If Democrats fail to protect their fragile majority, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield would be in line to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco.

In the 45th District anchored in Orange County, Steel, a South Korean immigrant seeking a second term in Congress, faced off against Chen, a Navy reservist and son of immigrants from Taiwan. The race was being watched nationally for what it says about the preferences of the Asian community.

The candidates initially made inflation and hate crimes against Asian Americans key issues. But the race took a bad turn and mostly focused on accusations and recriminations.

Chen’s ad portrayed Steel as an extremist who would threaten abortion rights, while Republicans accused Chen of racism after he told his supporters an interpreter was needed to understand Steel’s remarks, arguing that Chen was mocking of his accented English. Chen said he was referring to convoluted talking points that he says Steel is using to circumvent issues.

Steel also distributed flyers describing Chen as a communist sympathizer, while Chen said her grandmother fled China to escape the communist regime.

In California, House’s main battlegrounds are Orange County, a suburban swath southeast of Los Angeles that was once a GOP stronghold but has become increasingly diverse and Democratic, and the Central Valley. , an inland expanse sometimes called the salad bowl of nations for its agricultural production.

The closest remaining competition in the state emerged in the Central Valley, where Democrat Adam Gray took a slim lead after Republican John Duarte took an 84-vote lead in a fight for an open seat in the district. 13.

Underscoring the closeness of the contest, Grays’ campaign formed a committee to begin fundraising to fund a possible recount. This fee, which is paid to county election officials, is the responsibility of the campaign committee or the voter who requested a recount. Generally, these requests can only be made one month after the election.

Latest feedback showed Gray leading by 761 votes, with nearly 80% of the votes tallied.

In Orange County, one of the states’ marquee races tightened when an updated vote tally showed Republican Scott Baugh cut half of a narrow edge held by the Democratic Rep. Katie Porter. Porter, a star of the party’s progressive wing, led former lawmaker Baugh by about 2,900 votes, or just over a percentage point, with nearly 80% of the votes counted.

In another battleground district north of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Mike Garcia held a comfortable advantage over Democrat Christy Smith in their third straight game, after Garcia won the first two.

The latest returns with around two-thirds of the votes counted showed Garcia with 54.4%, compared to Smith’s 45.6%.

In a statement on Twitter, Smith said his chances of grabbing the seat had dwindled significantly and that Garcia was likely to take the seat.

Democrats also held significant margins in several districts, including the 9th Central Valleys, where Democratic Rep. Josh Harder had a nearly 13-point advantage over Republican Tom Patti.

In the Central Valleys 22nd District, where about half the votes were counted, Republican Rep. David Valadao, who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, had a 5-point margin over Democrat Rudy Salas.

___

Follow AP coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections. And check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the midterm issues and factors at play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/2022-midterm-elections-california-house-elections-gop-382318869531533a47bfada98a9a7efa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos