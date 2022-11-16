Holocaust deniers lose key races in US midterm elections | 2022 US Midterm Elections





As the US midterm elections approach, a trend has emerged that has raised alarm bells for those worried about the stability of US democracy. According to an analysis by the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank, about 345 Republican candidates have embraced the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump through massive fraud.

Those fears eased slightly as the Republican Party underperformed in the Nov. 8 polls, disappointing forecasts of a red wave at the polls.

Deniers have lost closely watched contests in swing states and failed to gain ground in about 95% of statewide races, according to an analysis by States United Action, an organization that tracks races with Holocaust deniers on the ballot.

On Monday, President Joe Biden hailed the midterm results as a firm rejection of Holocaust deniers at all levels.

Speaking to reporters ahead of this week’s Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia, Biden described the outcome as a testament to the strength of democratic institutions.

What these elections have shown is that there is a deep and unwavering commitment in America to preserve, protect and defend democracy, he said.

In the November 8 midterm elections, Holocaust deniers ran races at virtually every level of government. The fight to control the US Senate, for example, has been fought in battleground states such as Nevada and Arizona, where Holocaust deniers like Adam Laxalt and Blake Masters have lost by narrow margins to their opponents. democrats.

But equally important were state and local races that influence voter access and have the potential to shape the outcome of presidential elections in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona.

These candidates often took a dark and conspiratorial view of the electoral process they would be responsible for helping to oversee. Jim Marchant, a Republican candidate for secretary of state from Nevada, claimed on a podcast that the state hasn’t had a real election since 2006 and that representatives were installed by a deep state cabal. .

The gubernatorial race in Arizona was one of the most publicized contests, with outspoken Republican Kari Lake narrowly losing to Democrat Katie Hobbs. It took almost a week to count the ballots. Lake had made false claims that the 2020 election was stolen as the cornerstone of his campaign.

Lake didn’t concede when the results were announced, instead tweeting: Arizonans know BS when they see it.

Such candidates posed an unusual dilemma for the American political system: what if election officials used their positions to undermine public confidence in the legitimacy of elections?

One thing is clear: American voters rallied to defend democracy in this election. In most places, we have seen voters decisively reject Holocaust deniers who want power over their votes, Joanna Lydgate, CEO of States United Action, told Al Jazeera in a statement shared via email.

That said, the refusal of elections will continue to be a threat and we must remain vigilant for 2024.

sow doubt

The current trend of election denial gained momentum when former President Trump spread false claims that the 2020 election was stolen by massive fraud and a rigged election, pressuring officials to they overturn the will of the voters.

These allegations were dismissed by the court for lack of evidence. Republican election officials like Georgias Brad Raffensperger also assured voters that the election results were valid and that allegations of widespread fraud were baseless.

But election denial has spread among Republican voters and officials. A Monmouth University poll in late September found that 61% of Republican voters doubted the integrity of the 2020 election.

The Brookings Institution analysis also noted that key states like Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania had relatively high concentrations of midterm deniers, compared to equally populous but left-leaning states like New York. and California.

Because elections are overseen at the state level in the United States, political figures such as governors, secretaries of state, and attorneys general have varying levels of responsibility over what happens at the ballot box.

In Arizona, for example, the Secretary of State is responsible for certifying election results. But in Nevada, the Secretary of State is not charged with this responsibility. He or she can, however, push counties to institute policies that affect voter access.

Across the country, far-right candidates have run for such positions, often with Trump’s endorsement after embracing his fraud allegations.

Doug Mastriano, a Trump-endorsed candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, said state votes in the 2020 presidential election should not have been certified and promised to appoint a secretary of state who shared that view. conviction.

Mark Finchem, a Republican who ran for Secretary of State in Arizona, introduced legislation to nullify state votes long after the 2020 election. He also called for ballots to be counted at by hand, a method that experts say is more error-prone and less efficient.

In Michigan, Kristina Karamo, the Republican candidate for secretary of state, has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent tens of thousands of votes from the city of Detroit from being counted midterm, citing fraud .

Those candidates also pledged to roll back measures intended to make voting easier, such as mail-in ballots, which Trump has described as illegitimate and prone to fraud.

Mastriano, Finchem and Karamo all lost their races, and a judge dismissed Karamos’ lawsuit as intolerable, chastising her for failing to provide any evidence for her claims.

Marchant, seen as an architect of the Holocaust deniers’ push to run for secretary of state in swing states, also lost his race in Nevada.

Such defeats have prompted a collective sigh of relief from election experts and academics, who say unfounded allegations of corruption in the electoral process can undermine faith in democracy.

The popularity of these demands with Republican voters is concerning, but we haven’t seen success in many battleground states, Thad Kousser, a political science professor at the University of California, San Diego, told AlJazeera. In 2024, that means elections in swing states will be overseen by relatively impartial figures.

Kousser sees another reason to rejoice: many of the most ardent Holocaust deniers have failed by substantial margins. Karamo and Mastriano lost more than 14 points.

A permanent threat

But in western states such as Arizona and Nevada, some of the flag-bearers of election denial have posted strong results, with margins thin enough to open the door to unsubstantiated claims that elections were stolen there. .

In Arizona, Finchem and Lake seized on technical issues with voting machines in Maricopa County to push false allegations of Election Day fraud. Officials apologized for the inconvenience and promised that every vote would be counted.

New tabulating machines. If that’s what the new gives us, what do the old machines do? Go vote and don’t let the Marxists rob you of your vote. Double check it and make sure the machine is counting your vote correctly. #VoteFinchem

Mark Finchem #JustFollowTheLaw VoteFinchem.com (@RealMarkFinchem) November 8, 2022

The situation in Maricopa County was already very volatile. Conspiracy theories about voter fraud have led to an influx of death threats and harassment against election workers, prompting some to quit their jobs altogether, according to Reuters information.

A message received over the summer said election workers would be tied to cars and dragged through the streets. In October, the US Department of Justice expressed concern about voter intimidation following reports of gunmen in Arizona guarding ballot boxes outside.

On Election Day, Trump joined Lake and Finchem in spreading allegations of fraud.

Here we go again? Trump said on the Truth Social website. The people won’t stand it!!

Such comments from powerful Republican Party figures have led democracy advocates to caution against a premature celebration. Election deniers have won powerful midterm races largely in Republican-leaning states, including at least five gubernatorial seats and races for secretary of state in places like Indiana and Wyoming.

Our democracy has stood an important test, and it’s thanks to voters, States United Action’s Lydgate said in a statement. But we must remember that the election denier movement is going nowhere as we look to 2024. It is an ongoing threat.

