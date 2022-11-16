A Little Piece of Good News as Economic Unrest in the UK Spreads to the Employment Market | business news





Cracks are starting to show.

Tuesday’s labor market figures suggest the economic unrest plaguing the country is now spreading to the job market.

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.6% in the three months to September, a sign that employers are scaling back their hiring plans in the face of rising costs and falling demand.

Job vacancies declined for the fourth quarter in a row and layoffs also rose slightly as businesses face significant pressure.

The worst is yet to come.

Separate figures show corporate insolvency is at its highest level in 13 years, which could lead to more job losses.

This can be the start of a painful period for the workforce.

The Bank of England expects unemployment to nearly double by 2025 as the UK braces for a two-year recession.

It wasn’t long ago that the country was enjoying a post-pandemic jobs boom, with businesses struggling to recruit and unemployment rates at record lows.

This austerity, which the government has repeatedly hailed as a sign of the economy’s “resilience”, has been largely driven by economic inactivity.

Nearly 9 million people do not show up in unemployment figures because they are neither working nor looking for work.

A surge in “hidden unemployment” over the past year means the workforce is smaller than it was before the pandemic.

Today’s figures show that the unemployment rate has risen, but is still close to an all-time low. Mainly because economic activity is soaring and unemployment is making headlines.

The actual unemployment rate is much higher.

A tight labor market over the past year has provided some opportunities for those who are working and looking for work, with some negotiating chunky wage deals.

But that window of opportunity is closing.

High unemployment will ease some of the pressure on wage demands, which doesn’t bode well for households that have already seen wage packets stagnant over the past decade.

Wages rose more than expected in the three months to September, but failed to keep pace with inflation, which was expected to hit 10.9% in October. Adjusting for CPI inflation, wages actually fell 3.7% last month.

A tight labor market has failed to provide meaningful pay rises for workers, and inflation has left households poorer than they were at the beginning of the year.

That doesn’t bode well for household incomes, but it could provide some relief for the Bank of England.

Bank policymakers have been fretful about the prospect of a “wage-price spiral” where higher wages will further fuel inflation and force interest rates higher.

So the good news is that the slowdown in the job market may ease some of the pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macro Economics, said: “A slowdown in hiring will reduce churn in the job market, easing the pressure on companies to pay more to retain workers. “he said.

“As a result, we continue to believe that MPC [monetary policy committee] The mid-March meeting would have seen enough hard evidence of rising unemployment and slowing wage growth to halt the tightening cycle with bank rates around 4%.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/the-sliver-of-good-news-as-uks-economic-malaise-spreads-to-jobs-market-12747946 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

