FBI ‘extremely concerned’ about China’s influence via TikTok





FBI Director Christopher Wray attends his testimony before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled ‘Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’, on Capitol Hill in Washington, United States, August 4, 2022.

Jim Bourg | Reuters

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Tuesday that he was “extremely concerned” about TikTok’s operations in the United States.

“We have national security concerns, at least on the FBI side about TikTok,” Wray told members of the House Homeland Security Committee during a hearing on global threats. “They include the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control the collection of data on millions of users. Or control the recommendation algorithm, which could be used for influence operations if it so chooses. Or to control software on millions of devices, which provides an opportunity to technically compromise personal devices.”

Wray’s remarks build on those of other government officials and members of Congress who have expressed deep skepticism about the Chinese-owned video platform’s ability to protect US users’ information from an adversarial government. TikTok has maintained that it does not store US user data in China, where the law allows the government to compel companies to hand over internal information.

Wray said the law alone was “many reasons in itself to be extremely concerned.”

“As Director Wray clarified in his remarks, the FBI’s input is considered part of our ongoing negotiations with the US government,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement. “While we cannot comment on the details of these confidential discussions, we are confident that we are on track to fully satisfy all reasonable national security concerns of the United States.”

But Forbes reports have cast doubt on the security of US users’ information on TikTok. The outlet reported, for example, that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, planned to use the app to monitor specific location details of certain US citizens, citing documents it reviewed. TikTok pushed back against the report, denying it ever tracked certain US citizens with their specific locations and criticizing Forbes for publishing the allegations.

Wray said full details of TikTok’s actions are expected to be discussed in a classified briefing. But he assured lawmakers that “it’s definitely something that’s on our radar and we share your concerns.”

The Biden administration is reportedly close to reaching a deal with the company to allow it to continue operating in the United States with tighter security measures, according to The New York Times. Wray said the FBI’s foreign investment unit is working through the Justice Department to help find an appropriate solution in the foreign investment review process. He said the FBI’s input “would be factored into any agreement reached to resolve the issue.”

