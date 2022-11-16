UK must act on poverty, housing and equal rights, UN agency says | indigence





The UN Human Rights Council said Britain must address rising poverty in a report that included calls from low-income countries for the UK government to act.

With the financial prospects of millions deteriorating, UN agency member states have also called for action on housing to combat homelessness, better food security for young children and equal rights for people with disabilities.

After a four-year review, the UN agency released 302 recommendations in a written document on Monday. Some of the demands came from countries that ministers were likely to easily dismiss, such as North Korea, Russia and Belarus, while others calling for change included New Zealand, Switzerland and Canada.

The report said Thursday that 4 million children in households receiving universal credit would face a significant cut in their incomes if their pay wasn’t raised in line with the fall budget’s inflation, a new figure and the percentage of consumers who can’t afford healthy, balanced diets. has increased by 36% over the past month.

Dozens of organizations in the UK, from Oxfam to the medical trade union Unison, have said the UK is failing to meet its international legal obligations.

More than 80 groups have sent letters to the Ministry of Justice, urging the UN agency to heed the call and scrap its plan to replace the Human Rights Act with a Bill of Rights, referred to by critics as the Denial of Rights Act.

Signatories include Human Rights Watch and Just Fair, which campaign for economic, social and cultural rights described as the rights of everyday life.

Earlier this month, UN rapporteur on extreme poverty, Olivier de Schutter, told Rishi Sunak that a new wave of austerity could violate Britain’s international human rights obligations and increase hunger and malnutrition.

This week’s call to action from the UN Human Rights Council calls on Romania to urge the UK government to implement an emergency poverty strategy that addresses the impact of rising costs on child poverty targets and on access to affordable, accessible and culturally appropriate social housing. It included doing Brazil said the UK should improve food security, especially for children, young people and people with disabilities.

Switzerland has warned about the legality of the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, and New Zealand has said the UK government must put forward policies and practices to end discrimination against minorities.

On Tuesday, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation said a third of consumers surveyed by the Food Standards Agency in October ate expired products because they couldn’t afford more, and a quarter ate cold food because they couldn’t afford it. Cook.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) reported 752 cases of two-income couples with two children on universal credit worsening in 2023-24 if salaries were raised in line with wages (5.4%) rather than inflation (10.2%) in the budget on Thursday. I calculated it would be. A single parent working with two children would be 654 worse.

Allison Garnham, CPAG’s chief executive, said children were starving because household budgets were tight. This issue has been going on for a long time, and another real cut is not admissible in the current crisis.

A government spokesperson said: Our priority has always been to support the most vulnerable and we recognize that people are struggling with rising prices. 400 for energy costs.

This government has made access to free meals more accessible than at any time in recent decades. 1.9 million students now receive nutritious free meals through benefit-related criteria, and more than 1 billion to help disadvantaged families in the UK buy basic necessities. It also invests 2 billion over 3 years to end rough sleep and prevent homelessness.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/nov/15/uk-must-act-over-its-housing-food-security-and-equal-rights-says-un-body The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos