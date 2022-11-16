UK to order five more anti-submarine frigates for $5 billion





The Royal Navy will acquire five anti-submarine warfare frigates in a $4.2 billion ($5 billion) contract between the Ministry of Defense and warship builder BAE Systems, announced on Tuesday.

BAE is already building three Type 26 battleships at its shipyards in Govan and Scotstoun, Scotland, and the new contract fulfills the government’s long-standing commitment to field a fleet of eight ASW battleships.

The first of the new class of frigates, HMS Glasgow, is expected to enter service by the end of 2028, with deliveries of all eight vessels expected to be completed by the mid-2030s.

Frigates will replace most of the long-lived Type 23 battleship fleet.

Some of the Type 23 fleet is being replaced by Type 31 general-purpose frigates built by BAE rival Babcock at the Rosyth yard in Scotland.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the new Type 26 contract at the G20 summit currently being held in Bali, Indonesia.

Contract signing for the second frigate deployment was expected, and the government recently confirmed to Congress that funding for five more frigates is stuck in the loop.

The move effectively protects the program from defense cuts expected by the Prime Minister’s budget announcement on November 17.

Media speculation here is that we’re likely to see the Pentagon maintaining spending levels but not allowing additional funding to combat inflation levels above 10%.

Long-term items for the second batch of Type 26s, such as engines and gearboxes, are already under contract.

Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace said in a statement: “We are investing in our fleet to ensure that the Royal Navy maintains the world’s best ability to protect and defend our country at sea. The design has already been successfully exported to Australia and Canada, and has already proven to be a world-class maritime capability, securing thousands of British jobs and strengthening alliances with allies.

The first Type 26 is scheduled to enter the waters of Govan by the end of the year before moving to Scotstoun for fitting.

The construction contract for the initial batch of Type 26s was awarded to BAE in 2017 at a government cost of $3.7 billion ($4.4 billion).

However, the program ran into difficulties. Wallace recently announced that the first class was late and over budget.

Wallace attributed the postponement to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, along with design and supply chain issues, in a written statement filed with Congress on Nov. 2.

The delay would add $223 million ($265 million) to the overall cost of the program.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the Govan shipyard had to close for several weeks, and the usual problems experienced with best-in-class ships, including finalizing the ship’s design and timely delivery of key new products, the Defense Minister said in a statement. It said it expects a 12-month delay in initial operational capability of the Type 26 from October 2028 to October 2028.

BAE Systems CEO Charles Woodburn said the deal secures the future of an important UK industry.

This supports continued investment in the technology, infrastructure and skills needed to stay at the forefront of the maritime sector and support the UK Government’s national shipbuilding strategy, Woodburn said.

One of these investments is Govan’s plan to build a shipyard.

The company has submitted a planning application to local authorities to build a 175-metre-long covered hall costing over $100 million ($119 million).

You can build two frigates at the same time in this hall.

BAE officials said the third battleship from the initial batch of ships could be assembled in the new hall, subject to planning permission.

The investment will be a major factor in the final five ships being delivered at a lower cost and faster than previous ships, MoD said.

