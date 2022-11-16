What the Biden-Xi meeting means for US-China relations





On the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) meeting in Bali, Indonesia, US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for the first time in person as leaders of their respective nations. Their three-and-a-half-hour meeting took place amid heightened tensions over Taiwan, unprecedented US controls on high-tech exports imposed on China, increased North Korean missile testing and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The meeting will not set U.S.-China relations on a new course or produce consensus on thorny issues that have been at the heart of the relationship for decades. It could, however, lead to a common understanding of the need to establish safeguards to ensure that the increasingly stiff competition between the United States and China does not lead to outright conflict. Although this seems like a modest result, it would be a positive development for a relationship that continues to deteriorate.

Disagreement over Taiwan

Safer:

China

United States

Asia

Taiwan

Xi Jinping

Given the growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait, it is not surprising that the American and Chinese minutes of the meeting devoted considerable space to defining their positions on this issue. The US statement stressed that its one-China policy has not changed and it opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo. He also filed objections to China’s coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan. This language is consistent with long-standing US policy and does not indicate any change. As Biden said in his post-meeting press conference, our Taiwan policy hasn’t changed at all. It is exactly the same position that we had.

Unrelated Asia

CFR fellows and other experts assess the latest issues emerging in Asia today. 1 to 3 times a week.

Views and analysis from CFR Fellows on the latest developments in Asia. Monthly.

A summary of world news developments with CFR analysis delivered to your inbox every morning. Most weekdays.

A weekly summary of the latest CFR news on the biggest foreign policy stories of the week, with memoirs, opinions and explanations. Every Friday.

By entering your email address and clicking Subscribe, you agree to receive announcements from CFR about our products and services, as well as invitations to CFR events. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Not surprisingly either, this is not how China sees the situation. According to the Chinese reading, Xi stressed that Taiwan is at the very core of China’s core interests and the first red line not to be crossed in China-US relations. He continued, “We hope the US side will put its words into practice and abide by the one-China policy and the three joint communiques. For Beijing, the real problem is not US rhetorical support for its one-China policy, but rather the gap between its stated policy and its actions.

The Taiwan discussion, as expected, appears to be an exchange of long-standing talking points and objections with the other side, and there is no reason to believe that this meeting will reduce tensions. Indeed, Chinese pressure on Taiwan will likely continue to escalate in the months and years to come, regardless of other developments in US-China relations.

A Chinese turn on Ukraine?

The most interesting statement concerns the war in Ukraine, with the American reading claiming that the two leaders reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won and underlined their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The Chinese reading did not warn Russian President Vladimir Putin at all about nuclear use, instead noting that China was very concerned about the current situation in Ukraine and supported the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Beijing also expressed hope that the United States, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union will hold in-depth dialogues with Russia.

China would have sent a strong message to Putin had it publicly asserted that Russia’s use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be unacceptable. In reality, China does not seem ready to denounce Putin or distance itself from Russia.

Safer:

China

United States

Asia

Taiwan

Xi Jinping

No consensus on North Korea

One topic that appeared in the American reading but not in the Chinese version was North Korea. Biden said he told Xi that China had an obligation to try to impress upon North Korea that it should not engage in long-range nuclear testing. Ahead of the meeting, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced that Biden would warn Xi that continued North Korean provocations would lead to a beefed-up US military presence in the region, which Beijing does not want to see.

By issuing such a warning, the United States hopes that China will use its considerable influence over North Korea to get Pyongyang to stop escalating tensions. The absence of any mention of North Korea in the China reading, however, likely indicates that Beijing has no intention of reining in North Korea.

What happens after

In addition to targeting messages at domestic audiences in the United States and China, Biden and Xi were also trying to reassure allies and partners, who are largely uneasy with the state of bilateral relations. Biden noted at the top of the meeting, We share a responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming a close conflict, and find ways to work together on issues. pressing global issues. problems. Xi went further to say that the state of China-US relations is not in the fundamental interests of our two countries and peoples. Nor is it what the international community expects of us. Both executives have tried to portray themselves as responsible stewards doing their best to navigate a difficult relationship.

In that vein, Biden and Xi offered a positive agenda, both stressing a desire to work together on transnational challenges such as climate change, global economic stability, public health and food security. China halted bilateral dialogues on some of these issues in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan in August, but China may have indicated that it was ready to resume these negotiations in an attempt to show its willingness to improve relations.

Leaders also agreed to continue high-level dialogue and keep lines of communication open, with the next step being a trip by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China. The return of active diplomacy to the relationship is a welcome development and marks an improvement over the resentful exchange between the two sides in Anchorage, Alaska nearly two years ago.

Although the meeting between Biden and Xi did not lead to any breakthrough in US-China relations, it was too high a bar given the state of relations. Instead, both parties have signaled that they want to establish a bedrock for the relationship and build guardrails to prevent competition from turning into conflict. This was an important meeting, but it will take sustained diplomacy on both sides to make these goals a reality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cfr.org/blog/what-biden-xi-meeting-means-us-china-relations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos