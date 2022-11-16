Latest Cost of Living: How much house prices are expected to fall in different parts of the UK next year and how long it will take to recover | british news





One of our readers, Jakki, asks: She already has a part-time job.”

Here’s what cost-of-living reporter Megan Baynes has to say.

Depending on the country of residence and level of eligibility, your daughter may be able to apply for a loan, grant, scholarship, or combination of these to cover her daily living expenses.

Aid is normally paid in three installments, but in Scotland it is paid monthly.

Since the amount paid depends on household income, it is a good idea to ensure that your daughter has provided up-to-date details on her student finances. If her household income decreased due to a change in circumstances during the school year (i.e. her parents lost their job), she may be eligible for more support.

In addition, support is available in the form of an allowance for students with disabilities, support for childcare for parents of students, study allowance for parents, support for adult caregivers, and support for those on nursing leave.

Additional financial aid may be available if she studies medicine, dentistry, health care, social work, or earns a teacher training degree.

More information on this can be found online.

She can also apply to education trusts and charities for small amounts of funding. Organizations like Turn2Us, Family Action, and Funds Online have searchable online grant databases. More is available than you think, like support for vegans and vegetarians from The Vegetarian Charity.

Your daughter’s student household (assuming she is not in college housing) may also receive a 400 subsidy on their energy bill. If bills are included in the rent, the landlord must deliver them (although this is not yet a legal requirement).

Most colleges and universities have student counseling/welfare services that can advise on a variety of issues including finances, housing and benefits. They will provide scholarships and grants to students from academically superior or disadvantaged backgrounds.

She should also ask the university what additional funding is available, as there is a hardship fund in England and Wales, a discretionary fund in Scotland and a support fund in Northern Ireland.

Individual colleges may offer additional energy grants, food vouchers, free term products, or emergency loans to help with temporary funding challenges.

You mentioned that your daughter already has a job. It’s a good idea to check what forms of student employment her college offers. These opportunities often pay better and allow students more flexibility in their coursework.

